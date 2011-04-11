Good day



Barcelona

Another slightly flat, unsatisfactory performance from BarÃÂ§a in the 3-1 win against AlmerÃÂ­a, but it didnÃ¢ÂÂt need to be a particularly pumped up one considering two away trips to Ukraine and the Realm of Mordor are to come over the next few days.

Leo Messi

LilÃ¢ÂÂ Leo has now scored 47 goals this season in all competitions equalling the Camp Nou record of the Real Ronaldo from the 1996-97 season.

KakÃÂ¡

KakÃÂ¡ seems like such a nice, decent fella that it has often broken the blogÃ¢ÂÂs delicate little heart over the past 18 months to make childish, mean-spirited jokes about the Brazilian being a waste of money and only getting his mojo into gear when there is an international tournament for Brazil on the horizon. Like the Copa AmÃÂ©rica, for example, which is just around the corner and coincides with a very sudden and surprising return for the Madrid player.

The forward appeared in the squad for last weekÃ¢ÂÂs Spurs clash and even set up RonaldoÃ¢ÂÂs goal. KakÃÂ¡ started SaturdayÃ¢ÂÂs win at Athletic in place of Mesut ÃÂzil and was given the responsibility of taking both penalties despite icy stares of death from the bench-squatting and Pichichi-chasing Ronaldo.

Roberto Soldado

LLLÃ¢ÂÂs claim that the Valencia striker, deep down, isnÃ¢ÂÂt much cop appears thinner than Pep GuardiolaÃ¢ÂÂs scalp by the day. Soldado followed up his four goals against Getafe last weekend with two more in a thriller of a performance for Valencia against Villarreal and a 5-0 stuffing.

The blogÃ¢ÂÂs concern now is the physical state of Mrs Soldado with her hubby revealing in February that Ã¢ÂÂwhen I score my body demands satisfaction afterwardsÃ¢ÂÂ. LLL imagines there are smiles and funny walks all round.

Villarreal

The blog is going to be soft, gentle and all with the cooing and stroking with Villarreal after their 5-0 drubbing by Valencia. The combination of a make-shift defence playing very badly, some tired Europa-League focussed legs in the visitors ranks and an excellent performance from the Valencia forward line all account for a very bad day at the office indeed for the Yellow Submarine.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

A creative midfield hub of Mario SuÃÂ¡rez and Tiago and the sulking gloom-monster, Diego ForlÃÂ¡n, being left on the bench again gave Atleti a spring in their step on Sunday in a 3-0 win against Real Sociedad in one of the best performances LLL has seen from the Rojiblancos for some time.

The way of the world in the Spanish capital is that two defeats for Atleti heralds the end of the world at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n, but a couple of victories brings about the brightest of futures. This sees AS claiming that AtlÃÂ©tico are being lead by Ã¢ÂÂa Champions League Kun AgÃÂ¼eroÃ¢ÂÂ after the captainÃ¢ÂÂs single strike helped move the Rojiblancos to within nine points off Villarreal in fourth. Which is still quite a long way away really.

Michael Laudrup

Mallorca, a team that La Liga Loca wisely tipped for relegation, are now arguably just another victory away from survival after picking up a point against Sevilla, on Saturday night. ItÃ¢ÂÂs a sturdy campaign that surely puts their Danish boss onto the blogÃ¢ÂÂs much coveted manager of the year shortlist.

Levante

Despite the absence of a whole bunch of first teamers, Levante still donÃ¢ÂÂt know when they are beaten and popped up with a late equaliser against Racing to give them a point. Just one defeat for Levante since the end of January, and that was in the Santiago Bernabeu. Marvelous.

Sporting

Ã¢ÂÂThe party carries onÃ¢ÂÂ claims Marca after Sporting followed their 1-0 away win against Madrid with a home victory over Osasuna by the same score-line when David Barral pounced on a mix-up between Ricardo and Lolo for the only goal of the game. Deportivo

A goalless draw is always a good day in DeportivoÃ¢ÂÂs world. The 0-0 against MÃÂ¡laga was the clubÃ¢ÂÂs seventh in la Primera this season. Which is nearly a quarter of the Galician sideÃ¢ÂÂs games.

Bad Day

Gregorio Manzano

A frosty reception for poor Gregors as he lead his Sevilla side out against former club Mallorca in the Balearics - a charming way to greet a coach who lead a near bankrupt club into fifth last season but walked away over the summer after disputes that are still ongoing over a reported failure to pay wages and bonuses.

Gorka Iraizoz

The Athletic keeper was guilty of a foul that was so blatant and heinous on Angel Di MarÃÂ­a in the eleventh minute that the Argentine didnÃ¢ÂÂt even have to attempt a dive. The winger made up for that in second half though with a double salchow to win MadridÃ¢ÂÂs second spot-kick of the game and keep up the penalty count that Marca and AS have demanding of late.

Diego ForlÃÂ¡n

A half-hearted, training ground, Ã¢ÂÂmeh-whateverÃ¢ÂÂ shot over the bar in the final minutes of the game sums up ForlÃÂ¡nÃ¢ÂÂs current rock-bottom mood these days.

Real Sociedad

La Real boss, Martin Lasarte, looked a worried manager at the weekend - as well he might, considering his Basque side only bothered playing for 15 minutes of SundayÃ¢ÂÂs 3-0 defeat at AtlÃÂ©tico. The season-ending injury Joseba Llorente suffered back in February is now looking very costly indeed, with la Real now on a run of five straight defeats and getting sucked into the relegation battle.

Ã¢ÂÂAt first, we thought that it was just a question of bad luck but now we can see that we are not playing well and our confidence is lacking,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted Lasarte after the defeat.

HÃÂ©rcules, MÃÂ¡laga

Two home games against beatable opponents in Espanyol and Deportivo respectively but two goalless draws for the sides currently second and third from bottom of the table.

AlmerÃÂ­a

Five wins from the final seven games are probably needed by AlmerÃÂ­a to survive in la Primera. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs not a optimistic figure as five wins is all that the bottom-of-the-table team have managed in their first 31 games.