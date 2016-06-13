Great Goals Retold: Barry Davies on Gazza's ’91 FA Cup rocket

In this video interview with FourFourTwo, legendary football commentator Barry Davies casts his mind back to the 1991 FA Cup semi-final, and Paul Gascoigne's stunning goal in particular.

The England international opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a wonderful free-kick that set Spurs on their way to a famous 3-1 victory.

Davies, who was commentating on the game at the time, recounts the goal and discusses what it was like to see Gascoigne's effort fly in while trying to hide his Tottenham allegiances...

