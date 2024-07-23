Great goalscoring defenders

Roberto Carlos certainly knew where the net was (Image credit: Alamy)

Defending is an art; goalscoring is an art – and sometimes, a player comes along who excels at both.

From free-kick-taking full-backs to screamer-scoring centre-halves, these stars all found the net more frequently than you'd expect the average defender to do.

