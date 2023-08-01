Harrogate Town season preview 2023/24: Are they good enough to retain their EFL status?

The Harrogate Town season preview 2023/24 is difficult to call, as they look for further consolidation in the fourth tier.

After starting life in the EFL with 17th-, then a pair of 19th-placed finishes, Harrogate Town target further progress following a decent start to the window.

Kazeem Olaigbe, Tom Eastman and Alex Pattison will be missed, though, and League Two just keeps getting stronger.

Harrogate Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Katherine Swinn (@katherine_swinn)

Last season was up and down. We had a really poor start but January signings, including almost an entirely new defence, meant we survived comfortably enough. We need to be more positive, especially at home.

The big talking point is whether new centre-back Rod McDonald can match the transformative form of Anthony O’Connor – but he’s got great pedigree and was Crewe's player of the year. Left-back Matty Foulds joining permanently is also a boost. A team has to be built from the back.

Our key player will be striker Luke Armstrong. Without our main man’s 16 goals and six assists we’d have been relegated. He started every game, always gives 100 per cent and works so hard off the ball. Key for defensive set-pieces, too.

Look out for local lad George Horbury. The promising 19-year-old midfielder became our first academy graduate 12 months ago.

Fans think our owner has generally done a fantastic job. Irving Weaver has backed manager/son Simon and made significant improvements off the pitch to go with what will be our fourth season in League Two.

The opposition player I’d love here is Salford's Luke Bolton. A pacy winger who scores and creates goals.

The active player I’d love to have back is James Belshaw, now of Bristol Rovers. A fantastic keeper who played an enormous part in our rise to the EFL.

The one change I’d make would be the return of our traditional yellow and-black stripes to the home shirt.

I’m least looking forward to playing Salford. We never seem to beat them, dating back to non-league.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is mixed. Now in charge for 14 years – the best period in our history – Weaver deserves plenty of praise, but his stubbornness, poor man management, tactical deficiencies and loyalty to certain players have caused concern. His father might be the chairman, but he’s still answerable to us fans.

If he left, he should be replaced by lower-league legend Neil Warnock.

We’ll finish higher than last season. 11th or 12th.

