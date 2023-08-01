League Two 2023/24 season preview: How YOUR club will fare this season

The League Two season preview 2023/24 offers luck to anyone trying to get promoted out of the fourth tier this season - with several clubs investing and Ryan and Rob’s Wrexham joining the party, the battle to reach League One could prove intense.

There can be absolutely no doubt about it: League Two just got a whole lot stronger. What Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Northampton and Carlisle achieved last season was phenomenal, for different reasons, and other good sides missed out, yet the standard of football at the top has slipped, incrementally, since 2019/20.

That could change this year, because Wrexham – owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and managed by Phil Parkinson – and Notts County come up having amassed three-digit points tallies in the National League, and will massively enhance the division.

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same could be said for MK Dons and Forest Green – relegated from League One – who have spent big to back up their ambitions of an instant return, recruiting midfielder Alex Gilbey and defender Ryan Inniss respectively, to offer the bite they missed last year. In Inniss’ case – sent off four times for Charlton – he possibly had a little too much bite last season.

Also coming back down are Lancashire adversaries Morecambe and Accrington Stanley, both aiming to overcome budgetary limitations under the manager who took them up last time, Derek Adams and John Coleman. Doubt them at your peril.

On top of the new teams, there are some sides who were in League Two last season who are different propositions now compared with 12 months ago. Take Gillingham, for example: they look revitalised under the ownership of American Brad Galinson, and will be expected to build on excellent form in the second half of 2022/23 after another splashing of cash this summer.

Colchester, too, benefited from fresh investment in January and have an incredibly talented group, working under a progressive coach in Ben Garner, who led Swindon to the play-offs at this level in 2021/22.

Forest Green Rovers have dropped back into League Two (Image credit: Getty Images)

Doncaster, meanwhile, have increased their budget to lure Grant McCann back for a second stint – he guided the club to the 2019 League One play-offs.

The bar is raised, then, for last season’s defeated play-off trio: Stockport have the resources to deliver Dave Challinor’s seventh promotion as a manager, and first in the EFL, Mark Hughes’ Bradford have tied talisman Andy Cook down to a new deal, and Salford have an astute coach in Neil Wood.

The threats come from far and wide, so even usual suspects Mansfield and Swindon are left to rethink their respective squads’ age profiles: the former edge towards a younger look, while the latter have tweaked their model to hire manager Michael Flynn, who likes his older heads.

Stockport County will be hoping to gain automatic promotion with Paddy Madden as captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrogate and Sutton are the underdogs, although the former did push the boat out to recruit defender Rod McDonald. Each have stability on their side, under long-serving managers Simon Weaver and Matt Gray. The duo intend to upset the odds once more, likewise Pete Wild’s Barrow, who stylistically mirror their lively, energetic boss.

Elsewhere in the north west, internally appointed Lee Bell and Ian Dawes plot progress at Crewe and Tranmere, after both finished mid-table last term.

In Sussex, Crawley’s crypto owners need to curb the wackiness and give Scott Lindsey the space to build, after keeping them up last season. Grimsby weren’t far off being ready to push for the play-offs, as their run to the FA Cup quarter-finals showed, and they’ve since made a statement signing in Danny Rose (no, not that one). Watch out for the 5ft 8in former Stevenage striker’s leap.

Newport performed as a top-10 outfit after Graham Coughlan’s October arrival and aim to continue that form, while Walsall and Wimbledon feel progress off the pitch should now be backed up on it – gaffers Mat Sadler and Johnnie Jackson are out to prove a point.

League Two will be incredibly competitive – come for the Hollywood stars, stay for the fun elsewhere.

League Two 2023/24 season preview

Accrington Stanley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why fans are still happy with Coleman despite relegation

Accrington Stanley suffered their first relegation in John Coleman's 22 years in charge last season, highlighting an impressive record. Rebuilding in League Two is likely this campaign.

Barrow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How the Bluebirds plan to reach the play-offs

Barrow finished ninth in League Two last season, a huge improvement on their previous two relegation-threatened campaigns.

Bradford City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Mark Hughes lead his side to promotion?

Bradford City finished sixth in League Two last term, but lost to eventual play-off winners Carlisle United in the semi-finals. More is expected of Mark Hughes at Valley Parade.

Colchester United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do United have enough to stay in the division?

After finishing 20th in League Two last season, things are looking more positive for Colchester under young gaffer Ben Garner. While they won't challenge at the top, they should be more than comfortable come May.

Crawley Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are Crawley destined for the drop under their crypto owners?

Crawley finished 22nd in League Two last season, narrowly avoiding relegation to the National League with some strong results in the closing months after some crypto troubles. However, expect more of the same this term.

Crewe Alexandra

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does another term of mid-table mediocrity await?

Crewe finished 13th in League Two last season, but with top scorer Dan Agyei - who bagged 16 goals - leaving, it could be a campaign of struggle for them.

Doncaster Rovers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Donny are dreaming of promotion

Though they finished 18th last season, Doncaster's plight is a lot more positive with the return of Grant McCann, who previously led them to the play-offs in League One. While he has a difficult job on his hands, McCann is more than capable of at least a top-half finish.

Forest Green Rovers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Rovers will recover from a woeful campaign

Finishing rock-bottom of League One certainly wasn't how owner Dale Vince envisaged Forest Green's voyage into the third tier to go. However, things are looking more promising now, and a mid-table finish should stand them in good stead.

Gillingham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why everything is looking so positive in Kent

In the space of 12 months, Gillingham have gone from staring down the barrel of defeat on a weekly basis, eventually finishing 17th in League Two. New owners, though, signals fresh optimism at the club, and fans are dreaming of promotion.

Grimsby Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How the Mariners plan to disrupt the status quo

Grimsby may have finished 11th in League Two last term, but their FA Cup run to the quarter-finals certainly gave them plenty more to shout about. Fans are optimistic for the new campaign as a result, but they may have to temper expectations.

Harrogate Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are they good enough to retain their EFL status?

After starting life in the EFL with a 17th-placed finish, then a pair of 19th-placed finishes, Harrogate Town are targeting further progress. A relegation scrap, however, is once again likely.

Mansfield Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why this year is the Stags' year

After having had four promotion challenges in the past six seasons, including missing out on the play-offs last term by just one goal, Mansfield are confident of finally achieving their goal of reaching League One.

MK Dons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How the Dons will bounce back to League One automatically

After finishing third in League One in 2021/22, MK Dons shocked everyone and were relegated from the third tier last season. Statement signings have since been made, though, with the club targeting promotion.

Morecambe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will ownership issues plummet the Shrimps out the EFL?

Morecambe suffered their first relegation in the club's history by finishing 22nd in League One last season, but don't expect them to bounce back straight away. With concerns over the ownership shrouding the club, expect a difficult campaign.

Newport County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why survival is the only thing that matters

Newport finished 15th in League Two last season, but all their fans care about now is staying in the Football League as some key players depart the club.

Notts County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are back-to-back promotions possible?

Notts County enjoyed the most dramatic of promotion campaigns last time out. Despite accumulating 107 points, they had to settle for the play-offs in the National League - and only then did they manage to reach the final with goals in 90+6 of normal time, and the 120th minute of extra-time. A penalty shootout win over Chesterfield at Wembley, following a 87th-minute equaliser in the game, ensured their promotion to League Two.

Salford City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is this finally the year the Class of '92 get their promotion wish?

Salford have been desperately trying to reach League One for a number of years now, but this term seems as good as any for them to finally fulfil their objective. 7th last season, Salford lost to Stockport in the play-offs.

Stockport County

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why the Hatters are the team to beat in League Two

Stockport County narrowly missed out on promotion to League One last time around by losing in the play-off final to Carlisle on penalties. They're back with a vengeance this term, though.

Sutton United

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are United at risk of dropping into the National League?

Sutton finished 14th in League Two last season, but multiple key departures has weakened their squad and put them at risk of relegation.

Swindon Town

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How the Robins plan to reach the play-offs

Swindon missed out on the top seven last season by finishing 10th, but are hopeful of breaking into the play-off places this time around.

Tranmere Rovers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why Rovers could be in for an uninspiring campaign

After finishing 12th last season, Tranmere fans will expect progress and perhaps even a play-off push. However, that doesn't seem likely, especially after the internal appointment of Ian Dawes as manager.

Walsall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why the Saddlers are finding it hard to be positive

Walsall ended last season in 16th in the division, and it's hard to see anything changing too dramatically. While they should be safe from relegation, there's no real hope of them challenging for the top seven.

AFC Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will stability be a sign of progress at Plough Lane?

Wimbledon nearly dropped out of the Football League last season, finishing 21st in League One. Relegation could've been disastrous for the club, so manager Johnnie Jackson should be looking to consolidate in mid-table.

Wrexham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are the Hollywood-backed side destined for the title?

The new season is full of promise for Wrexham fans, after picking up 111 points in the National League. There's been a serious injury to razor-sharp finisher Paul Mullin however which won't help them hit their target of moving straight through League Two.

Season previews for the Premier League, League One and League Two are all available HERE

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today! Guarantee the finest football stories and interviews dropping on your doorstep every month

The FourFourTwo Season Preview issue is available in shops now. Click here to order yours with free delivery