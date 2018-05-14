Hibs manager Neil Lennon taunts Rangers fans with aeroplane celebration in 5-5 draw

The Hibs boss couldn't help but sprint onto the pitch and mock Gers fans when Jamie Maclaren scored an equaliser deep into injury time, completing a remarkable 5-5 draw at Easter Road in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Lennon was sent down the tunnel by fourth official Bobby Madden immediately afterwards, but the 46-year-old insisted he shouldn't get a fine having been subjected to sectarian chants by the visiting supporters.

The former Celtic chief said: "They [Rangers fans] make it personal, don’t they? You all hear it. They were singing sectarian songs at me.

"It was just a little bit of, ‘have some of that’. It was worth it, trust me.

"Bobby was fine about it. I shouldn't get a ban for that, I was nowhere near them. I was just letting them know how pleased I was to get the equaliser.

"Yes, there is a suspension still hanging over me (a two-game suspended suspension from March) but I would like to think (there are mitigating circumstances).

"It was harmless, was it not? The sending off is enough and I shouldn't get further punishment for that.

"I was nowhere near them (Rangers fans). I was about 50 yards away when I stopped. Just as well, it was worth it. I enjoyed the moment."

The dramatic ending means Hibs finished the campaign fourth in the Scottish Premiership table. The Edinburgh side are now hoping for Celtic to beat Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final to attain a Europa League qualifying spot next season.

See also...

Atletico Paranaense goalkeeper checks his phone... on-field

Beitar Jerusalem plan to rename themselves as Beitar Trump Jerusalem

In Other News...