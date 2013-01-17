Hislop: Madrid showdown won't distract Man Utd from title bid

Former Premier League goalkeeper and ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop says Manchester United's upcoming Champions League double-header against Real Madrid shouldn't prove too much of a distraction from their Premier League title bid - adding that the real test will come later in the season when they face a tougher run of domestic fixtures.



the former Reading, Newcastle, West Ham and Portsmouth No.1 also discusses the controversy surrounding Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany's red card at Arsenal, and the emotions Premier League players go through during the transfer window.



