Inter pass on John Carew after medical shows he's John Carew

Inter Milan have walked away from a deal for Norwegian striker John Carew after medical tests suggested there was a strong possibility their potential signing was John Carew.

After a difficult campaign, Inter are simply focusing on Champions League qualification and were dealt a blow with a serious injury to striking star Diego Milito.

In a bid to replace the Argentine hitman, the Nerazzurri brought in Norwegian free agent John Carew for a trial, but were forced to withdraw their interest after unexpected revelations from their medical team.

"In our tests, we noted a significant risk of John Carew," Inter doctor Franco Combi told FourFourTwo.

"The player generally did pretty well in training, but when we looked him over he showed all the signs of being John Carew - he filled in his paperwork with the name 'John Carew', replied when I addressed him as 'John' and when he attempted to volley a piece of screwed-up paper into the bin, he missed by some distance."

The 33-year-old Carew is currently a free agent after leaving West Ham last summer. He has come close to signing for various teams, but has failed to pass medicals.

"It's a frustrating time for John," a spokesman for the player admitted. "Clubs seem to be worried that he will be John Carew and that, if anything, he may become more John Carew as he is entering the last few years of his playing career.

"I just wish people were willing to give him a try because I still honestly believe that if you give him a headed chance from six yards out he will almost always get it on target."

Aston Villa are said to be considering a swoop for Carew but progress in the deal has been stalled as Villa attempt to work out if Carew already plays for them.