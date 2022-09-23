Italy vs England live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the UEFA Nations League clash

Italy vs England live stream and match preview, Friday September 23, 7.45pm

Italy vs England match preview

Looking for an Italy vs England live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

England are facing the very real prospect of an embarrassing relegation to League B ahead of their Nations League trip to Italy on Friday.

The Three Lions’ campaign got off to a dismal start in June, when they picked up two points from four games.

That run ended with the humiliation of a 4-0 collapse at home to Hungary – England’s worst home defeat in 94 years.

Gareth Southgate’s side now must win at San Siro if they’re to avoid dropping into the tier below, as Italy sit three points above them in third.

The two sides are familiar with each other by now, having faced off in the Euro 2020 final last summer, when the Azzurri triumphed on penalties, and in a 0-0 draw in June.

Roberto Mancini’s side won’t be heading to the World Cup 2022 because of their shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

But England will be desperate to return to form this month with the showpiece event in Qatar fast approaching.

Southgate’s England World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) squad is taking shape, but he brought in a new face this month in Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Pickford miss out through injury and John Stones is suspended.

Italy also have injury problems, with Federico Chiesa and Marco Verratti among the Euro 2020 stars who are absent.

The reduced selection has led to speculation that Mancini could move away from his go-to 4-3-3 formation and switch to 3-5-2.

Form

Italy: LDWDL

England: WLDDL

Referee

Spaniard Jesús Gil Manzano will be the referee for Italy vs England.

Stadium

Italy vs England is being played at Milan's Stadio Giuseppe Meazza - otherwise known as San Siro.

Other games

Germany are taking on Hungary at the same time that England face Italy in Milan.

Next up in Group A3, England host Germany and Italy travel to Hungary on Monday, 26 September.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Friday September 23 and is being shown by Channel 4 in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

