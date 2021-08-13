Joleon Lescott: "It wouldn't surprise me if Manchester City won every trophy"

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott says that he hopes his former club win every trophy going this season - and that it wouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility for them to do it.

Speaking at the BT Sport media day ahead of the start of the Premier League season this weekend, Lescott said that he'd been impressed by City's summer business and that despite investments from rivals, Pep Guardiola's side were still favourites for the title.

MANCHESTER CITY Preview and prediction: Will Champions League heartbreak knock them off their stride?

“I’m hoping Manchester City win every trophy. As crazy as that sounds, it wouldn’t surprise me,” Lescott said. “The only slight doubt is because I know make Paris Saint-Germain as favourites for the Champions League, having just signed Lionel Messi.

“City winning everything domestically is a real possibility – I don’t think the Premier League is a foregone conclusion by any means this year because a lot of teams have strengthened massively, like Manchester United and Chelsea now spending some money, but I still believe City are favourites.

“I hope they’re successful in every competition. I know that’s unlikely because of the demand of fixtures, but Premier League and Champions League victories, I’d definitely take, right now.”

Lescott actually played with new City signing Jack Grealish while at Aston Villa. While Grealish swapped captaincy at Villa Park to become the biggest transfer in British history - at least for now - Lescott played a season in the Midlands after his City spell.

Now, Grealish's former teammate says he's looking forward to seeing the new City no.10 in action - and that adding Harry Kane could be the icing on the cake for the Eastlands outfit.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I’m really excited to see Jack Grealish in a Manchester City shirt,” Lescott said. “He’s a player who excites fans and that’s always great to see.

“I was at the Community Shield against Leicester and when he came on you could literally see fans stand up in their seats. It’s not enough to just watch him sitting down. Knowing how much Jack loves football, that’s great to see. I’m really looking forward to seeing him express himself.

“As for Harry Kane, I don’t know him personally, but he’s an exceptional talent and footballer and he can only strengthen Manchester City if he joins the club. Hopefully that’s the case because everybody knows the club are very interested in signing him.”

