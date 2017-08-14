Jordan Ikoko steals limelight from Neymar with glorious own goal against PSG

Seven minutes into the second half, with the game goalless, Ikoko calmly slotted home an effort to beat the goalkeeper.

The only issue? Said goalkeeper was Karl-Johan Johnsson... his team-mate.

Though Neymar did go on to grab an assist and goal for the Parisians, it was Ikoko’s composed effort into his own net that broke the deadlock and set PSG on their way to a 3-0 victory.

The Congolese right-back came through the ranks with the Ligue 1 giants before being let go permanently last summer, and earned his first two caps for DR Congo at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Probably won't be looking to make a habit of this, though.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com