‘Everybody at Real Madrid loves Jude Bellingham as a person – he’s the complete package. I hope he goes on to become the most successful English player ever’: British Galactico opens up on why Bellingham will surpass his own legacy
A British trailblazer has spoken to FourFourTwo about Jude Bellingham's sensational start to life at Real Madrid
To say the start of Jude Bellingham’s Real Madrid career has exceeded expectations would be something of an understatement.
Bellingham’s domestic campaign ended at Wembley earlier this month – a campaign that saw him score 23 goals, win La Liga's player of the season award and pocket both league and Champions League winner’s medals.
Not bad for a 20-year-old from Stourbridge, but a former English trailblazer in Steve McManaman has been impressed not just by Bellingham’s on-pitch antics, but also by the midfielder away from the action.
McManaman was at Bellingham's first Clasico against Barcelona in October, when Real Madrid's new boy scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, including the winner deep into injury time.
“Two goals in the Clasico and a last-minute winner – talk about getting the Real Madrid fans onside,” McManaman told FourFourTwo, laughing.
“I was at that game and I spoke to him afterwards. I was reminiscing with some of the kit men and members of the backroom staff, as a lot of them are still there from when I played for the club, when Jude suddenly walked out.
"He didn’t have to say a word to me, but he said, ‘Next time you’re in Madrid, give me a call and we’ll go out for dinner’. It was very nice of him to suggest that.
“They really like Jude as a person at Real Madrid. I spoke to the president, Florentino Perez, about him and everybody loves him – they think he’s a great lad, humble. That’s the overall package. Let’s hope he stays that way and drives Real Madrid forward.”
McManaman spent four seasons at the Bernabeu, winning two La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues, but believes Bellingham is well placed to surpass his own achievements.
"As an Englishman who knows most people at the club, I’m incredibly proud to see what he’s been doing," the 52-year-old said. "It would be fantastic to see him go on and become the most successful English player ever."
Bellingham will now take a leading role in England’s Euro 2024 line-up – Three Lions fans dare to dream that the young star's next trick can be helping to end a 58-year trophy drought.
