Jude Bellingham compared to French legend, as Michel Platini lavishes praise on England man

By
published

Jude Bellingham has been compared to a modern-day great in the run up to Euro 2024

Jude Bellingham in action for England
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

Euro 84 winner Michel Platini believes England star Jude Bellingham reminds him of another French icon as he lavished praise on the young Three Lions star. 

Bellingham is set to be a key part of England’s Euro 2024 tilt following a debut season with Real Madrid that saw him named as La Liga’s best player on his way to claiming a league title and win the Champions League.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.