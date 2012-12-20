Thursday

Rayo Vallecano (10th) v Levante (6th) - 20.00 (all kick-offs are local time)

Once again, Rayo find themselves playing a game at the most inconvenient possible time for the clubÃ¢ÂÂs supporters, who just so happen to be the most vociferously against the rubbishy scheduling which often sees the Vallecas sideÃ¢ÂÂs matches plonked in the graveyard zone of la Liga. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂre fed up with playing on Friday or Monday night and have kick-off times that no-one else gets. We want to play on a Saturday at 20.00 or Sunday at 17.00. ItÃ¢ÂÂs not fair,Ã¢ÂÂ sulked Rayo's Piti ahead of Thursday evening's match. The good news is that it does at least see him and his teammates get more holiday than those playing on Saturday night in the final matches before the Christmas break.

Real Sociedad (9th) v Sevilla (13th) - 22.00

It's heart-warming stuff in San Sebastian, where Real Sociedad players are set to wear shirts with names of club members on the front for the visit of Sevilla - a way of thanking the sideÃ¢ÂÂs fans for their constant support (leaving aside the frequent booing of coach, Philippe Montanier).

The names of those lucky supporters were picked out in a draw with Real Sociedad president, Jokin Aperribay, speechifying that Ã¢ÂÂthe soul of a club, its reason for being, are its fans and, together with them, the most important thing a club has is its shirt and thatÃ¢ÂÂs why we thought that the best way to unite the two was to put the names of the supporters on the shirt.Ã¢ÂÂ

But thatÃ¢ÂÂs not all. Oh no. The club president also noted that Ã¢ÂÂWhatÃ¢ÂÂs more, (the names) will be close to the hearts of the players.Ã¢ÂÂ

Espanyol (19th) v Deportivo (20th) - 22.00

ItÃ¢ÂÂs not going to be the happiest of Yuletides at Deportivo, with the club so broke that LLL imagines Riki all with the Ã¢ÂÂplease sir, can I have some moreÃ¢ÂÂ at the playersÃ¢ÂÂ Christmas dinner, with the blog getting its Charles Dickens stories mixed up. Deportivo could be going into administration before the end of 2012 if thereÃ¢ÂÂs no resolution with the tax-man over repayment of outstanding debts, a government agency which has placed an embargo on income to the club. Ã¢ÂÂIt doesnÃ¢ÂÂt matter if we go into administration,Ã¢ÂÂ said club president Augusto Lendoiro, Ã¢ÂÂthe viability of the club is totally assured.Ã¢ÂÂ

Friday

Valencia (11th) v Getafe (7th) - 20.00

Ever-irate Valencia fans were once again calling for the resignation of club president Manuel Llorente after last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs home defeat to Rayo Vallecano left the team mid-table, seven points off the top four. Apparently, such a move was considered by the Mestalla big wig soon after, with a board meeting on Tuesday, but such drastic and free-lunch-ruining action was swiftly ruled out. Ã¢ÂÂPersonally, it would give me a lot of peace if I went, but we have duties and a path of responsibility. This doesnÃ¢ÂÂt mean IÃ¢ÂÂll be staying in the role from June, because I only think of tomorrow.Ã¢ÂÂ To be fair, not considering anything more than 24 hours ahead is what got the club into the financial mess in which they find themselves today.

AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (2nd) v Celta Vigo (15th) - 22.00

It was a bit of a disappointing morning for LLL, with the discovery that the lack of a Christmas card from Diego Simeone wasnÃ¢ÂÂt down to the AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid boss being too busy to send one, but rather the fact the blog hadnÃ¢ÂÂt made it onto the ArgentineanÃ¢ÂÂs list in the first place. Never mind. Had it done so, it would have got a lovely card with the legend, Ã¢ÂÂdreams are extremely important, nothing can be done without imagining it firstÃ¢ÂÂ on the cover. According to Marca, Simeone is set to be absent from the press conference after the Celta match due to the fact the manager has a plane leaving for Argentina and his Christmas hols at 00.35. The problem is that the game will finish around 23.50. TV companies should televise his rush to the airport as well as the game. Really wouldnÃ¢ÂÂt want to get in SimeoneÃ¢ÂÂs way in that particular dash...

Saturday

Betis (5th) v Mallorca (18th) - 16.00

Oh dear. Whilst everything appears to be going brilliantly for Betis, with Pepe Mel admitting with glee that the team are in some kind of dream land at the moment, itÃ¢ÂÂs pretty awful for Mallorca, who have now gone thirteen games in the league and cup without a victory. There are tiny signs of improvement though, and JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s is still doing the usual fighting talk about getting up nine times after being knocked down on eight occasions. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the same vibe from the players too, with midfielder Javi MÃÂ¡rquez, heaving that Ã¢ÂÂwe need to keep on working in the same way and think that we can play well because we are strong group.Ã¢ÂÂ

Valladolid (8th) v Barcelona (1st) - 18.00

What a horrible Wednesday for Barcelona. The same day Eric Abidal was supposed to have been welcomed back into training with champagne, the news was broken to the players that Tito Vilanova had suffered a cancer relapse. The message from a brilliantly cool, calm and composed Sporting Director, Andoni Zubizaretta during the press conference that same evening, though, was to keep calm, carry on, wish nothing but a speedy recovery to Tito and have faith in the coaching structure in place at the club. Ã¢ÂÂWeÃ¢ÂÂll have Tito watching (the Valladolid match) on TV and IÃ¢ÂÂm sure thereÃ¢ÂÂll be corrections made,Ã¢ÂÂ joked the former goalkeeper.

Osasuna (16th) v Granada (17th) - 20.00

LLL imagines that Granada would be a lovely place to reside, so itÃ¢ÂÂs only fair that its residents have to suffer some kind of pay-back in life. Those who are fans of the local football team are doing so in spades at the moment, with Granada having failed to score now in five league games, and unlikely to do against an Osasuna team who can be adroit at shutting up shop in Pamplona. Ã¢ÂÂIt can happen at any moment,Ã¢ÂÂ promised Granada defender, Brayan Angulo, when discussing the chances of a goal some time soon.

MÃÂ¡laga (4th) v Real Madrid (3rd) - 20.00

ThereÃ¢ÂÂs nothing that gives incentive to a footballer quite like some extra time off - aside from free cash and shiny stuff - and this is the prize being dangled in front of the MÃÂ¡laga players, who were promised an extra two days Christmas holidays should they reach the winter break with 30 points or more. The southern side currently have 28 and have a Real Madrid team who are wobbly to say the least on the road as the visitors, and a team who will probably every minute of their own time off cancelled by JosÃÂ© Mourinho, should the capital city club trip up again on their travels.

Athletic Bilbao v Zaragoza - 22.00

LLL doesnÃ¢ÂÂt really get it, but there you go. Athletic Bilbao had a Fernando Llorente last summer who wanted to leave and clubs willing to pay Ã¢ÂÂ¬20m for the striker. These offers were turned down and the forward was then sent into a near exile with just the one start in la Liga, rather than having every goal squeezed out of him. However, thereÃ¢ÂÂs still time to cash in on the Spanish international with suitors such as Juventus still interested in January. But nope. No sale is going to be made according to Athletic president, Josu Urrutia, who spoke on Tuesday to announce that Ã¢ÂÂthe decision is taken, the team is more competitive with him.Ã¢ÂÂ

