SATURDAY

Real Sociedad v Barcelona

The debate over the ethical ins and outs of BarcelonaÃ¢ÂÂs deal with the Qatar Foundation rumbles on in Catalunya, with ruminations over the serious impact the partnership could have on BarÃÂ§aÃ¢ÂÂs all-powerful UNICEF-inspired smugness levels.

Salvados, an investigation show on Spanish TV channel LaSexta, travelled to Qatar to find out more about the charitable organisation by talking to the groupÃ¢ÂÂs vice-president Saif Ali Al-Hajari in an interchange that got a little bit testy towards the end.

Mundo Deportivo reported that the Barcelona board saw the programmeÃ¢ÂÂs broadcast as Ã¢ÂÂopportuneÃ¢ÂÂ with the agreement set to be voted on in the clubÃ¢ÂÂs annual membersÃ¢ÂÂ conference later in September. As MD writer Miguel Rico sighs, Ã¢ÂÂOnly BarÃÂ§a is capable of debating a suitability of a sponsorship deal of Ã¢ÂÂ¬165m in five years.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win



Villarreal v Sevilla

The two ringleaders fighting against the oppressive money-hoarding of Barcelona and Real Madrid meet on Saturday night, just two days after the newly-formed Ã¢ÂÂG-12Ã¢ÂÂ group met in Seville to discuss what is to be done about the inequality of the share in the TV lolly in la Primera.

The answer to that particular poser is "DonÃ¢ÂÂt really know" but Sevilla president JosÃÂ© MarÃÂ­a del Nido was still in full Braveheart mode with his declaration that Ã¢ÂÂthere's no turning backÃ¢ÂÂ. ThereÃ¢ÂÂll be no turning back from more meetings in the meantime, with another session planned where invitations will be sent to the six no-shows from la Primera, the clubs of the second division Ã¢ÂÂ DeportivoÃ¢ÂÂs jowly president Augusto Lendoiro will surely be there with his extra-big buffet plate Ã¢ÂÂ as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Away win



Real Madrid v Getafe

For a real insight into what is going on behind the gates of Mordor, the best source of information is the Catalan press Ã¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂbestÃ¢ÂÂ in this case meaning Ã¢ÂÂmost paranoidÃ¢ÂÂ. In a most entertaining account this week, Mundo Deportivo has been detailing JosÃÂ© MourinhoÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂreign of terrorÃ¢ÂÂ at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ã¢ÂÂNot even a pen can be movedÃ¢ÂÂ without The Special OneÃ¢ÂÂs special permission, gasps the paper, claiming that Florentino PÃÂ©rez has given his manager the freedom to do anything he so pleases. The paper gives an example of this brutal behaviour by claiming that a member of the clubÃ¢ÂÂs medical team had to ask permission from Mourinho on the clubÃ¢ÂÂs recent USA tour to treat an unwell member of the Spanish press pack, as Mourinho was against close relations between the media and Real Madrid.

LLL suspects that when Mourinho claims that Ã¢ÂÂthere is a campaign against me, itÃ¢ÂÂs well organised and I enjoy it, itÃ¢ÂÂs a motivation for me,Ã¢ÂÂ he may have a bit of a point.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win



Valencia v AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid

The news agenda at the Vicente CalderÃÂ³n was dominated by two figures who are no longer at the club, Diego ForlÃÂ¡n and Quique SÃÂ¡nchez, with both bickering busybodies discussing their dysfunctional relationship last season.

ForlÃÂ¡n came out on the attack from his Milan safe-house by bitching that the former AtlÃÂ©tico boss has had Ã¢ÂÂa lot of teams and had problems in all of them.Ã¢ÂÂ By contrast, the squeaky-clean forward is 32 "and IÃ¢ÂÂve a lot of coaches and no problems with anyÃ¢ÂÂ Ã¢ÂÂ aside from Sir Alex Ferguson, who booted him out of Old Trafford, apparently for ignoring his advice over the size of the UruguayanÃ¢ÂÂs studs.

The still-cucumber-cool Quique responded by noting that Ã¢ÂÂin eight years as professional, IÃ¢ÂÂve not had a problem as a coach with players of the level of Villa, Aimar, Silva, Kun or Reyes,Ã¢ÂÂ and that their fallout last season was all down to ForlÃÂ¡n.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win



SUNDAY

Betis v Mallorca

Seville. On a Sunday. In September. At a sizzling midday. It's a kick-off causing concern, with Betis' head of medical services TomÃÂ¡s Calero fretting that Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm more afraid for the public that the footballers themselves, who will be watched for every moment.Ã¢ÂÂ

In a tumultuous week at Mallorca, it looked for a while like coach Michael Laudrup would be walking out after his bosses failed again on transfer deadline day to bring in a striker, something that the Great Dane has been requesting for seven months now.

Mallorca were trying to get their Balearic hands on Belgian striker Marvin Ogunjimi, but FIFA ruled on Thursday that the paperwork for the deal missed the deadline by 13 minutes Ã¢ÂÂ leaving Laudrup without his forward and hopping mad about it too. Ã¢ÂÂIf you play with fire then you're going to get burned,Ã¢ÂÂ stormed the Mallorca manager in an almighty fallout with VP Lorenzo Serra Ferrer.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Racing v Levante

Like Snap, LLL has the power. And that power has been granted to it (and everyone else) by the TV companies and the LFP, with the kick-off times of games for Racing, Levante and every team in the first and second division now known up to three weeks in advance Ã¢ÂÂ a miracle people thought would never be seen in Spain.

One of the gentlemen responsible for sorting out who plays who and when is Jaume Roures, one of the owners of Mediapro, who have a share in the rights of la Liga. In an interview in Marca, Roures manages to come across as a gentleman with the social skills of an Australian, especially when asked why it had taken so long for himself and his colleagues to get their s**t together.

Ã¢ÂÂWhy werenÃ¢ÂÂt people complaining three years ago when we also gave out fixtures 10 days in advance?Ã¢ÂÂ The answer of course was that they were, but Roures no doubt had his head jammed too far up his jacksie to listen.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Osasuna v Sporting

ItÃ¢ÂÂs quite possible that LLL may not have been paying attention but it seems that there is whistling, skipping and tap-dancing in Pamplona these days with Osasuna fans supposedly full of joy about the season to come Ã¢ÂÂ despite everyone else expecting a hard campaign in which the team saves itself in a desperate dash over the last month, like every year.

Osasuna sporting director Angel MartÃÂ­n GonzÃÂ¡lez has called for this supposed giddiness from the teamÃ¢ÂÂs supporters to stop immediately, noting that he has observed Ã¢ÂÂtoo much excitement and enthusiasm.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Rayo Vallecano v Zaragoza

There was yet more rebellion in the PeopleÃ¢ÂÂs Republic of Vallecas with the footballers stopping training on Tuesday to support the clubÃ¢ÂÂs academy coaches who Ã¢ÂÂ like pretty much everyone else at Rayo over the past two years Ã¢ÂÂ have gone unpaid.

Club captain and LLL hero JosÃÂ© Movilla told AS about the problems in Vallecas and the motivation behind RayoÃ¢ÂÂs promotion-winning campaign last year. Ã¢ÂÂWe know that if we didnÃ¢ÂÂt go up then the club would have disappeared,Ã¢ÂÂ said the goalscorer of RayoÃ¢ÂÂs opening 1-1 draw at Athletic two weeks ago.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win

Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao

Adapting to a new tactical scheme that involves players passing to each other along the ground rather than hoofing it up field on a regular basis has been causing Fernando Llorente some problems, it seems, with the Athletic striker noting that under JoaquÃÂ­n CaparrÃÂ³s all he had to do was stand with his back to goal for 90 minutes but now he has to move around a bit under the orders of Marcelo Bielsa.

Over in Perico-land and the mood is very gloomy with the squad having lost forwards Luis GarcÃÂ­a and Osvaldo over the summer and replaced the pair with ageing nut-job Walter Ã¢ÂÂthe rifleÃ¢ÂÂ Pandiani. Ã¢ÂÂThere is pessimism and unhappiness with the fans,Ã¢ÂÂ admits Espanyol coach Mauricio Pochettino, Ã¢ÂÂbut this can be changed with victories.Ã¢ÂÂ

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Draw

MONDAY

MÃÂ¡laga v Granada

Ã¢ÂÂPeople call me Ã¢ÂÂpishaÃ¢ÂÂ in the street. At the start I didnÃ¢ÂÂt know what it meant, but itÃ¢ÂÂs something good isnÃ¢ÂÂt it?Ã¢ÂÂ Ruud van Nistelrooy asked AS this week. LLL must confess that it has no idea, with the blog doing a quick Google search to find out whether the Dutch striker is either being compared to an Albanian footballer playing for Dinamo Tirana or a flesh-eating vampire in a computer game.

LLL Prediction Ã¢ÂÂ Home win