Lionel Messi reveals that chocolate and fizzy drinks made him sick on pitch
By Joe Brewin
The Barça genius revealed in 2014 that it happened "all the time" while he was playing – but he soon got to the bottom of why
There isn’t much that can send Leo Messi into a tizz: the sight of Cristiano Ronaldo winning the World Cup, or the idea of playing for Arsenal maybe.
A few years ago, though, the 30-year-old admitted to throwing up regularly during games – a concerning issue that didn't have an obvious cause.
However, Messi has now admitted that very simple changes to his diet have stopped the problem – namely, cutting out the sugary stuff.
"I ate badly for many years: chocolates, fizzy drinks, and everything,” the Barcelona star told La Cornisa TV.
"That's what made me throw up during games. Now I look after myself better. I eat fish, meat, salads. Everything is organised and taken care of."
Barcelona are on course for the Treble in 2017/18, after which Messi will hope win his first ever World Cup with Argentina. All he has to do is stay away from the Dolly Mixture...
Words: Aarron Bates
