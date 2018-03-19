Watch: Rogue Newcastle fan celebrates like Alan Shearer at the Stadium of Light

It's easy to tune out during half-time entertainment. Getting balls in skips, beat-the-keeper competitions, relay races – most fans just watch on with a disgruntled glaze.

Over the weekend, it got a little bit different at Sunderland. True, it's a normal crossbar challenge and the supporters give a cursory "waaaaay" when the fan actually clunks his shot off the bar, but then they realise that... well, he's wearing a Newcastle shirt and celebrating with Alan Shearer's trademark raised arm.

Oh, steward. *Insert obvious joke about gettinga game in Chris Coleman's defence*

Sunderland lost again on Saturday. Goals from Sean Maguire and Callum Robinson gave Preston a 2-0 win, with Black Cats loanee Jake Clarke-Salter sent off for two bookable offences.

The Wearsiders are now adrift at the foot of the Championship, five points from safety with just eight games left to play.

