Liverpool vs AC Milan: Who are the commentators for the game?

Liverpool vs AC Milan is the first game of the new Champions League season for the Reds - and as with every European match for every British club this season, it's live on BT Sport.

Jurgen Klopp's side will be one of the favourites for the European crown this season, given that fans are back in stadiums and in welcoming AC Milan to Anfield, Wednesday night's fixture is one of the most hotly-anticipated in the group stage this time around.

Liverpool are expecting a packed-out Anfield - and Jake Humphrey will be presenting, following Gary Lineker leaving BT at the end of last season.

England and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, will be in the studio as a pundit, joined by Peter Crouch and Michael Owen. Crouch played in the 2007 Champions League final, coming on as a substitute for Javier Mascherano, while Owen was a member of the 2001 UEFA Cup-winning Reds team.

Darren Fletcher, BT's lead commentator, will be on duty for the match. Fletcher fronts the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League coverage on BT Sport.

He will be joined by former Chelsea player/manager Glenn Hoddle. As a player and a manager, Hoddle had an extensive history in Europe, predominantly in runs in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup with Tottenham and Chelsea.

Former Premier League official Peter Walton will, as ever, be on hand in the studio for analysis of refereeing decisions.

