Is Sunderland vs Newcastle United on TV? Live streams, preview and how to watch the Wear-Tyne derby

Watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United today as the Black Cats entertain the Magpies for the first time this season. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United key information • Date: Sunday, 14 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Stadium of Light, Sunderland • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN

This weekend has been on the hob since the day the Premier League fixtures were released, just sitting there, simmering, waiting to be turned up to the rolling boil of the past week.

Sunderland and Newcastle United are proper rivals, with all the good and bad that come with it, and the Stadium of Light is going to be bouncing on Sunday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the UK

Sunderland vs Newcastle United is one of this weekend's Sunday 2.00pm kick-offs and will be shown as part of the Sky Sports package.

The big derby date will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed by Sky Sports customers on the Sky Sports+ platform and Sky Go app.

Watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United in the US

Sunderland vs Newcastle United is being shown in the States by USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United through Stan Sport.

Watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United from anywhere

Sunderland vs Newcastle United: Premier League preview

Every football supporter knows that a genuine rivalry is made better and worse by time apart. If your team plays derby matches two or four times every season without fail, it engenders a certain feeling of enmity. Fine. But anticipation is the real spice of derby life.

Sunderland and Newcastle met in the FA Cup a little under two years ago but the last time they were on a level footing in league football was 10 seasons ago. In March 2016, Newcastle secured a 1-1 draw at St James' Park that ended a remarkable run of defeats.

The Black Cats had won the last six derby matches. They're unbeaten in nine even now, but not many on either side of this great north-east rivalry would have anticipated that Sunderland would come into the first meeting of 2025-26 as the team on top in terms of league placing.

Luke O'Nien was sent off against Manchester City last weekend and will miss the Newcastle game as the first of his three-match ban.

Newcastle's record against Sunderland might be interesting trivia (or not) but it'll mean nothing to manager Eddie Howe. The Magpies are gradually flapping into action, winning three of their last four in the Premier League to move to within touching distance of the European places.

The Champions League highlighted a concern – a softness, according to some local commentators – with regards to being thwarted by late goals. Bayer Leverkusen's equaliser certainly adds weight to the argument.

Sunderland have been indeed ahead of Newcastle in the league for much of the season so far but there's an incentive for the away team in Sunday's derby: they'd go past the Wearsiders with a win.

With Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes among the goals, Nick Woltemade ticking over nicely and Yoane Wissa finally in the fold, Sunderland might be preparing to take on the best Newcastle team available all season.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Sunderland 2-2 Newcastle United

FourFourTwo is predicting that both teams will score but neither will cede enough ground to actually lose the match.