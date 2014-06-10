Lucky landlord gets his local recreated in Rio de Janeiro

Rio is famous for its incredible beaches, stunning views, carnival atmosphere and amazing food and drink – but from June 12, Brazil's party capital is getting its very own traditional English pub, complete with big screen, well-known pub games, beer and proper British grub.

Following a nationwide search by McCoy’s to put a pub on a plane to Rio, The Old Star Inn of Winsford, Cheshire, beat off more than 2,000 other pubs to be recreated in the heart of Rio – just a stone’s throw from the famous beaches of Ipanema. The competition saw more than 25,000 votes cast by pub-loving Brits.

FFT will be there to cover the grand opening and plenty more from the World Cup this summer, not least through our swanky new Instagram page.

Snack experts McCoy’s will recreate The Old Star Inn’s exterior and interior, so homesick footy fans in Rio need look no further; the pub will be complete with its much-loved comforts including wood-burning stove, personal memorabilia, wooden bar stools and all the gear for their regular quiz, disco and karaoke nights.

Lucky landlord Ernie Welch is flying in to see his beloved pub recreated for Brazil's Brits. Ernie will be joined by nine of his locals, plus 30 other competition winners who bagged themselves a seat to Rio.

The Old Star Inn in Rio will be located at Rua Paul Redfern, 44 - Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 22410-080, and will open from 12pm daily for any fans heading to Rio looking for some home comforts with a Brazilian twist.

The pub will also play host to a number of Best of British events inducing karaoke nights, FIFA Xbox competitions and a special performance by the England Supporters Band.

SEE ALSO Al Murray: The Pub Landlord Q&A