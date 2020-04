Match-fixing casts shadow over Euro 2012

The Ukrainian Premier-Liha isnâÂÂt just about the Dynamo Kyiv/Shakhtar Donetsk cartel, even if it has been absolutely aaaaages since anyone has broken their duopoly on the top two spots (Chornomorets Odessa were runners-up in the 1995/96 season, to save you a trip to Wikipedialand).

Although if you listen to some people, there are forces at work ensuring thatâÂÂs exactly what the Premier-Liha is about, and thatâÂÂs just they way theyâÂÂd like to keep it, thank you very much (well for one of the pair, anyway).

That isnâÂÂt good news; especially if you happen to be one of the 14 clubs whose name isnâÂÂt Shakhtar Donetsk or *ahem* Dynamo Kyiv.

Like Metalist Kharkiv.

Myron MarkevichâÂÂs side have been bronze medallists for the past four seasons and they're well on their way to establishing themselves as a credible third-force; certainly sufficient progress has been made to warrant a few nervous glances over their shoulders from the big boys in the direction of UkraineâÂÂs second-largest city, at least.

And according to the not-so-thinly veiled outburst by the clubâÂÂs president Oleksandr Yaroslavsky recently, MetalistâÂÂs threat to disrupting the status quo and nabbing one of those coveted Champions League spots is the motivation behind the Football Federation of UkraineâÂÂs decision â whose chief just so happens to be Hryhory Surkis, co-owner of the Kyivites with his younger brother/club president Ihor â to throw a match-fixing charge-shaped spanner into the works of MetalistâÂÂs plans for the new season.

It relates to their 4-0 win over Karpaty Lviv in Kharkiv two years ago.

Not one to mince his words, Yaroslavsky issued an anti-FFU polemic on the clubâÂÂs website, stating that âÂÂa very dirty method was used against us â they have tried to tarnish our reputation, to deprive us the opportunity to climb the podium and to keep us separated from the European Cup.âÂÂ

He continued: "I believe that we will manage to restore justice and cancel this openly repressive decision of the FFU's Control and Disciplinary Committee. If not, we can simply forget about fair play in Ukrainian football. The championship, where undesirable rivals are turned into outsiders by an administrative decision cannot be fair. This is not football any more.âÂÂ

So there.

ItâÂÂs probably not what Michel Platini wanted to hear. UkraineâÂÂs president Viktor Yanukovych had only sent the Frenchman a missive earlier this month affirming everything was fine and dandy, and that his country was back on track with its preparations for Euro 2012, save for a bit of a delay on the runway at KharkivâÂÂs airport.

Maybe heâÂÂll be pleased the FFU are taking a zero-tolerance approach to what they say is match-fixing, as theyâÂÂve hit Metalist (and Karpaty) with a hefty nine-point deduction.

Ukrainian football aficionados wonâÂÂt need reminding the game in April 2008 featured a dreadful second-half performance from Karpaty defender Sergei Lashchenkov that hasnâÂÂt exactly added credence to the whole conspiracy theory thing (that isnâÂÂt such a cockamamie idea); the Moldovan not only scored an own goal, but also managed to get himself sent off for a wild trip on Jajá when the Brazilian striker was through on goal, the klutz.

The FFU have named Lashchenkov, who has since moved to Olimpik Bakñ in Azerbaijan, as an intermediary in a deal which they say involved MetalistâÂÂs general manager Yevgeny Krasnikov chucking $110,000 in the direction of the Karpaty players.

The pair have subsequently been banned from all Ukrainian football activities for life.

Supporting the FFUâÂÂs claims is a video purportedly showing the Moldovan admitting said offence, which Lashchenkov denies. He says the tape has been doctored.

Oh, and to add a further twist, the Kharkiv public prosecutorâÂÂs office halted an investigation into the whole affair, citing a lack of creditable evidence.

Both clubs â whoâÂÂll represent Ukraine in the group stages of the Europa League this season â have also been fined $25,000 and sundry bans dolled out to those behind the scenes, while the Karpaty players were issued punishments of $10,000 each; $5,000 for substitutes.

Yaroslavsky claims this is just the latest obstacle his team have overcome since their promotion five years ago, that he says have included, among other things, âÂÂprejudice refereeing decisions⦠to put us on an unequal footing with other participants in the competition.âÂÂ

You have to feel sorry for Myron Markevich in this maelstrom. He combined his role as manager of Metalist with that of the Ukrainian national team. Markevich hasnâÂÂt been implicated in the trial, but his position with the latter was arguably made untenable, and itâÂÂs hardly a surprise he tendered his resignation.

And he didnâÂÂt hold exactly back in his criticism either, staunchly stating: "The FFU chiefs have completely discredited themselves with their recent decision to penalise Metalist. I have no moral right to continue working in an organisation which purposely destroys Kharkiv football."

The 59-year-old added: "I was and still remain the head coach of Metalist. I cannot betray my native club."

Initially the FFU rejected his resignation (like thereâÂÂs any way it was feasible for him to continue), but for the next two friendlies against Poland and Chile his deputy Yuriy Kalytvyntsev will take charge (the chap who won the European Under-19 Championships with Ukraine last year).

Spurs/West Ham flop Sergei Rebrov and Gennady Litovchenko, who are both coaches at Dynamo Kyiv, look like theyâÂÂll be involved in some capacity too.

ItâÂÂs a shame for Markevich. Leading out the national team at the European Championships on home soil wouldâÂÂve been the pinnacle of his managerial career, and now itâÂÂs probably going to be someone like Sven-Göran Eriksson assuming the reins.

Apparently the Swede has already offered his services. Unfortunately.

There are reports that three Metalist players, Denys Oliynyk, Marko Devich, Serhiy Valyayev, have said they no longer wish to represent Ukraine anymore as well.

This isnâÂÂt the end of the issue by any means though, as both clubs have launched an appeal and the punishments are on ice, pending a verdict from UEFA/the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

This oneâÂÂs likely to run, whatever the outcomeâ¦

FourFourTwo.com: More to read...

Blogs * News * Interviews * Forums * Home

Follow us: Twitter * Facebook