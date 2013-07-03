In the new issue: Moyes, Fernandinho, local lads, the NF and the Bundesliga Brits

Sir Alex FergusonÃ¢ÂÂs retirement ended an era, so a new one starts next season Ã¢ÂÂ and the man who has to replace an undisputed legend is brought to you by FourFourTwo, now available in print and on iPad.

The August 2013 issue of the world's biggest football magazine tells you everything you need to know about new Manchester United gaffer David Moyes, from his route to the top of the game to his recipe for success, while at the same time looking at what the 50-year-old Scot needs to do continue bringing trophies to Old Trafford.

There's also a fascinating focus on Moyes the player: those who have worked with him and know him best recount the fascinating career of this red-headed centre-back, from dressing-room Bible discussions through to a seamless transition into management.

How do you follow that? Well, funnily enough, with a piece about filling the biggest shoes in the game, titled "How do you follow that?" Imagine standing the Anfield dugout after Bob Paisley, or replacing a legend like Luis Figo on the Camp Nou pitchÃ¢ÂÂ¦ we run through the people who handled the pressure, and those who crumbled beneath it.

Speaking of following tough footsteps, Kevin KeeganÃ¢ÂÂs Hamburg adventure made it doubly difficult for other Brits in the Bundesliga. We look at those who tried, including English pair Tony Woodstock and Dave Watson, Scottish duo Murdo Macleod and Paul Lambert, and the British Bayern boys: Alan McInally, Mark Hughes and Owen Hargreaves. Could they, too, conquer German football?

From foreign fields to the local pitch: football loves a local lad representing his team, and we've rounded up some fine examples. Steven Gerrard, Ben Davies, Mark Noble and Danny Kedwell tell FFT what itÃ¢ÂÂs like to play football for the team you supported as a kid. (See also our online exclusive with David Dunn.)

Elsewhere, we speak to Manchester CityÃ¢ÂÂs first big summer signing Fernandinho about tough decisions, footballing idols, shirt numbers and the classic English traditions: Oasis and fish & chips.

Football in Britain hasnÃ¢ÂÂt always been peachy, though, and there was a time when the far-right politics of the National Front threatened to destabilise the game with violence and racism. Despite the organisation gaining nationwide attention, football fought back in the 70s and 80s, and FFT relives an era fraught with tension and drama.

Meanwhile in this month's One-on-One section, former Everton, Oldham and Ipswich manager Joe Royle faces your questions. How did a lorry driver get him the Oldham job? WhatÃ¢ÂÂs it like being friends with Fergie? Why is he no longer in management? Did he actually get drunk at a post-match press conference? Find out the answers to all these and more.

We also ask whether too many footballers Ã¢ÂÂ both past and present Ã¢ÂÂ are getting married too young. While the national average age for a groom is 31, stars of the beautiful game have historically tied the knot at an earlier age. Is this a smart choice?

Oh, and remember when Coventry City goalkeeper Steve Ogrizovic was kidnapped in Kazakhstan? Except he wasn'tÃ¢ÂÂ¦ we outline the very best of footballÃ¢ÂÂs fake stories that have led to more speculation than what might happen in the next series of Game of Thrones.

On top of all that, thereÃ¢ÂÂs the Crazy End-of-Season Awards from a mental 12 months in Argentina, the job description of Head Magician at Arsenal, and, as always, our Performance section Ã¢ÂÂ this month, read Adam LallanaÃ¢ÂÂs tips on returning to pre-season match fit and Ole Gunnar SolskjaerÃ¢ÂÂs advice on improving your finishing.

Words: Aaron Dunkley. This month's FourFourTwo was brought to you by speaking to Steven Gerrard, Fernandinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mickey Thomas, Howard Kendall, Gary Neville, Lucas Radebe, Jari Litmanen, Matt Jarvis, Phil Brown, Adam Lallana, Mark Noble, Alan Irvine, Henning Berg, Niall Quinn, Salomon Kalou, Jan-Aage Fjortoft, Mathieu Valbuena, Gary Peters, Joe Royle, Diego Forlan, Simon Eastwood, Lee Hendrie, Ben Davies, Gordon Taylor, Neville Southall, Lizzie Cundy, Dwight Yorke, Michael Kightly, Steven Lecefel, Joe Parkinson, Cristian Chavez, Danny Kedwell, Mikel Arteta, Ross Jack, Mustapha Dumbuya, Stan Collymore, Gibraltar's prison officer-turned-goalkeeper and Arsenal's head magician.