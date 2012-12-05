In the new issue: Our Top 100 players, the Little Witch and Arsenal's masterplan

The January 2013 issue of FourFourTwo is here - and itÃ¢ÂÂs one youÃ¢ÂÂve been waiting for. FFT reveals the 100 best players on the planet, while we also meet the men who matter at Arsenal as they reveal their masterplan for success at home and in EuropeÃ¢ÂÂ¦

We have obtained unprecedented access to the beating heart of Arsenal and interviewed the men who matter in the very inner sanctum of the club itself. Exclusive interviews with the likes of Arsene Wenger, Ivan Gazidis, Santi Cazorla and Liam Brady will give you the kind of insight into the Arsenal masterplan youÃ¢ÂÂve always wanted. DonÃ¢ÂÂt worry Gunners fans, it's all under controlÃ¢ÂÂ¦

There are certainly a few players to have donned the famous red of Arsenal in the latest incarnation of our annual 100 Best Players in the World feature - and not all of them have been sold by the North Londoners, honest.

BEHIND THE SCENES FourFourTwo spends a month with Arsene, Ivan and co.

How many Premier League stars have broken into the 100? Where does your favourite rank? Do you agree with the list? And most importantly, who finished thirdÃ¢ÂÂ¦? All these questions will be answered.

From the best players on the planet to one of the most dangerous places on it; how do you start a football league in Afghanistan? We tell the story of the Afghan Premier League, where the passionate fans risk everything just to attend a match. If you ever needed some perspective on the game, then this is it...

Can having two managers possibly cause anything but grief? There is certainly a patchy history, but we go to Grimsby Town to meet Rob Scott and Paul Hurst, who are aiming for the Football League and currently sitting pretty near the top of the Blue Square Premier. Is this joint revolution about to end GrimsbyÃ¢ÂÂs decade of dejection?

Ever noticed how some players seem to follow certain managers around? We focus on a selection of such partnerships between bosses and the charges seemingly made for each other, including Nolan and Allardyce, McGovern and Clough and Carvalho and Mourinho. We then identify what makes the ideal managerÃ¢ÂÂs man.

If you've ever been miffed at having to wait ten extra days and suffer a tense replay in order to find out your team's FA Cup fate, spare a thought for fans in the grip of Britain's worst winter, 50 years ago. That year, the third round took 66 days to complete thanks to 261 postponements caused by the coldest winter in over 200 years. We look back at the trials and tribulations of those involved in the longest third round in history, and hear about ice skating at Blackpool and flame-throwing at Norwich. Not a snood in sight.

From the cold depths of the early sixties, to the gleaming prospect of the future and online streaming of live football. FFT investigates whether this really is the way ahead for fans or a major threat to the gameÃ¢ÂÂs financial structure. It's (mostly) illegal you knowÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Argentine maestro Juan Veron also reveals that the best goal he has scored was in training, why Paul Scholes will kill you and why he shouldnÃ¢ÂÂt have left Man Utd for Chelsea in our frank One-on-One encounter.

Elsewhere, we have some hot and steamy pay-per-minute chatline action with velvet-tongued custodian Big Neville Southall, investigate the demise of the former Brazil under 17 sensation and Ã¢ÂÂseal-dribblerÃ¢ÂÂ Kerlon, and give you coaching tips from Demba Ba, Yaya Toure and Gianfranco Zola in our Performance section.

This edition of FourFourTwo was brought to you by... Arsene Wenger, Santi Cazorla, Ivan Gazidis, Thomas Vermaelen, Kieran Gibbs, Liam Brady, Mikel Arteta, Ken Friar, Jack Butland, Oscar Pistorius, Yaya Toure, John McGovern, Ian Rush, Robert Lewandowski, Oscar, Suso, Filippo Inzaghi, Guy Branston, Teddy Sheringham, Bobby Gould, Leandro Damiao, Gianfranco Zola, John Ruddy, Junior Lewis, Garath McCleary, Jordan Henderson, Juan Sebastian Veron, Juan Ramon Veron, Bradley Johnson, Antonio Di Natale, Neville Southall, Ugo Ehiogu, Demba Ba, Kenny Miller, Matt Bloomfield, Alessandro Nesta, Olivier Dokunengo, Michel Salgado, Newcastle's tea lady, Grimsby's joint-managers and Team GB Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford.

