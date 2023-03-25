Northern Ireland v Finland live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Northern Ireland v Finland live stream and match preview, Sunday 26 March, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a Northern Ireland v Finland live stream? We've got you covered. Northern Ireland v Finland is on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifying campaign continues with a home clash against Finland on Sunday.

Michael O’Neill made his second debut as manager of the national team on Thursday in a 2-0 win away to San Marino.

The former Stoke City boss is hoping to lead his country back to a major tournament after successfully guiding them to Euro 2016 during his first stint.

Finland fell to Group H favourites Denmark in their opening game, losing 3-1 in Copenhagen.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

Influential defender Jonny Evans is missing for Northern Ireland, and Conor McMenamin was also ruled out on the eve of their opener.

Other names on the injury list include Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery, Cory Evans and Stuart Dallas.

Captain Steven Davis has been ruled out and Craig Cathcart will take the armband.

Form

Northern Ireland: WLWDL

Finland: LLLDD

Referee

Ivan Kruzliak of Slovakia will be the referee for Northern Ireland v Finland.

Stadium

Northern Ireland v Finland will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast.

Kick-off and channel

Northern Ireland v Finland kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday 26 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Euro 2024 qualifier, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Euro 2024 qualifiers, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.