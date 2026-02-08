Is Brighton vs Crystal Palace on TV? Live streams, preview, watch online as M23 derby takes another chapter

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace today as the M23 derby comes alive again, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday 08 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Brighton looked to have been heading for a much-needed three points last weekend, before Beto popped up with a 97th-minute leveller for Everton, as the two teams played out a 1-1 draw.

It's now just one win in 10 for the Seagulls, with their early-season form now just a distant memory.

Crystal Palace haven't fared much better of late, with Oliver Glanser's men also winning just one of their last 10 in the Premier League.

Add that to losing star defender and captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City, the Seagulls look somewhat depleted

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brighton vs Crystal Palace on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is the only game that gets underway at 2pm on Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports You can either get a traditional satellite TV setup or a more modern streaming package without a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in the US

Brighton vs Crystal Palace is one of this weekend's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New name, same old mega-deal you got with Optus Sport, including every single Premier League and Champions League game. It's a slight price increase but at AU$32 (Stan Sport package on top of base Stan plan), fans in Oz still have it very good indeed!

Watch Brighton vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brighton vs Crystal Palace. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Brighton vs Crystal Palace: Premier League preview

Brighton come into the M62 derby with just 1 win in 11 Premier League games, a record of late that has haunted Fabian Heurzeler.

The Seagulls opted to keep their pennies in their pockets over the course of the January transfer window, spending only £1.7m on a return for Pascal Groß.

That didn't stop the rumour mill suggesting Carlos Baleba could still be on his way out of the club in the summer, with links continuing between him and Manchester United.

Danny Welbeck started alongside Georginio Rutter against Everton and the pair could partner each other again this weekend.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Palace smashed their record transfer fee twice in the January window, spending the money and then some that Manchester City had coughed up for Guehi.

Parting ways with £35million for Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur and then £43m Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers means the Eagles are likely to see their squad broken up come the summer.

Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to Italy broke down, whilst Adam Wharton continues to be linked with switches to both Liverpool and Manchester United.

It's just one win in ten Premier League games for Glasner, who will also see his journey as boss come to an end in the summer months.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-0 Crystal Palace

Brighton came agonisingly close to beating Everton this weekend, and despite Palace's deadline-day spending, we predict another defeat on Sunday.