Why proposed changes to Women's FA Cup have caused outrage as detailed plans outlined

English football's governing body has proposed significant changes to the Women’s FA Cup, including seeding the top four WSL teams and introducing a fixed 'road-to-Wembley' bracket from the last 32.

As reported by The Guardian earlier this week, the plans are aimed at boosting revenue and creating more high-profile matchups, but they have sparked widespread backlash.

So, what exactly are the FA proposing and why might it erode the magic of the Cup?

What are the proposed changes to the Women's FA Cup?

The Adobe Women's FA Cup trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Football Association has outlined plans for a significant overhaul of the Women’s FA Cup that would fundamentally change how the competition is drawn and ultimately who benefits from it.

Central to the proposal is the introduction of seeding for the first time. The top four teams from the previous season’s Women’s Super League would be kept apart in the draw, theoretically preventing them from facing each other until the latter stages.

The FA wants to introduce a 'road to Wembley' bracket from the round of 32 (Image credit: Alamy)

The FA also wants to replace the traditional round-by-round draw from the last 32 with a fixed, 'road-to-Wembley' bracket, mapping out each club’s route to the final in advance mirroring a World Cup-style journey.

Rather than fresh draws after every round, which has been a longstanding part of the FA Cup’s magic and unpredictability, teams would know their potential opponents all the way to Wembley.

Other changes under discussion include tweaks to the scheduling of ties and an "entry tier review" for lower-league clubs, focus on minimum stadium standards being met.

In its current format, the Women’s FA Cup mirrors the men’s competition. There are preliminary and qualifying rounds for lower-tier sides before Women’s National League and Championship teams enter, with the 12 WSL clubs joining at the fourth round stage. An open draw follows each round, allowing David vs Goliath meets, such as Manchester City's recent tie against fourth-tier Bournemouth last month.

Why does the FA want change now?

Manchester City's Vivianne Miedema exchanges shirts with Bournemouth's Kenni following a dream fourth round tie for the Cherries (Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The FA is arguing that reform is needed to help the competition grow commercially and generate more revenue to be reinvested across the women’s game.

An FA spokesperson told the Guardian that while no decisions have been made, "it needs to evolve." As part of 'Reaching Higher', the FA's strategy to grow the women's and girls' game, they committed to reviewing the compeition in its current form and work to strengthen its potential.

A summary document sent to clubs says seeding would create the “highest chances of consistent high-quality matches throughout the later rounds”, while a bracketed format would allow for clearer narratives and “storytelling”, enabling fans to plot a team’s journey to Wembley and improve broadcast and operational planning.

This news comes weeks after the announcement of the major changes to the Women's League Cup, with the Champions League teams no longer participating and changes to the group stages, as well as a new name expected.

Why is there uproar at these changes?

The reaction from across the pyramid has been overwhelmingly negative, with many arguing the changes would undermine the competition’s sporting integrity and erode the 'magic' traditionally associated with the FA Cup.

Lower-league clubs fear seeding the WSL’s strongest sides would make it even harder for smaller teams to progress, reducing the chance of upsets and high-profile ties that can be financially transformative.

Supporters’ groups have been particularly vocal, in outlining that this goes against the traditions of the FA Cup, which was founded in 1970.

I cannot state vehemently enough how much we oppose this proposal.The sporting merit in our game is slowly being eroded in favour of ‘super matches’ between elite level teams.The rich will only get richer and teams up and down the pyramid will fade into obscurity with the… https://t.co/HzS3WNDIrSFebruary 3, 2026

Even Manchester City's official supporters club has spoken out on it, despite City being a likely seeded team.

Critics also point to the recent dominance of the competition as evidence that further protection for top sides is unnecessary. Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City, last season’s top four and this season's likely candidates, have shared every FA Cup title since 2012.