When is the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City?

The Carabao Cup final will be a heavyweight battle between the two teams at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester City booked their Carabao Cup final berths while in first and second place respectively in the Premier League, confirming a shared diversion to Wembley as the title race picks up speed.

It'll be student against master at Wembley with football's most aesthetically underrated silverware on the line.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

2025/26 is the 66th season since the introduction of the Football League Cup, now the EFL Cup in its sponsor-less form. English football's third trophy was won first by Aston Villa and most recently by Newcastle United, who vacated the champions' chair at the semi-final stage in February.

The Magpies were comfortably beaten over two legs by Man City. They'll face Arsenal at Wembley knowing that a win would put them within one more League Cup success of going level with Liverpool as its most successful club.

The 2025/26 Carabao Cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 22 and kick-off is at 4.30pm UK time. ITV Sport and Sky Sports share the domestic broadcast rights so you'll have a choice of channels.

How Arsenal got to the final

Arsenal are due to play in their 10th League Cup final and the first since 2017/18, when they were defeated 3-0 by Man City.

While the Gunners became FA Cup specialists under Arsene Wenger, they have only won the League Cup twice – most recently via the infamous 1992/93 final victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Teams participating in European competitions joined this season's Carabao Cup in the third round. Arsenal enjoyed a 2-0 away win against third-tier Port Vale followed by a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the fourth round.

They needed a penalty shoot-out to get past Crystal Palace after a 1-1 home draw in the quarter-finals but a 3-2 away win in the first leg of the semi-final set them up nicely for the home leg against Chelsea.

Kai Havertz's stoppage-time winner on the night was the exclamation mark on an impressive 4-2 aggregate win as Arsenal claimed their place in the final.

How Man City got to the final

Man City have won the League Cup eight times, four of them consecutively under Pep Guardiola. Their 2017/18 win over the Gunners was the first of those four and heralded an unprecedented period of dominance.

They, too, joined this season's Carabao Cup at the third round stage, defeating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Accu Stadium.

The fourth round required another away win, duly delivered in the form of a 3-1 triumph against Swansea City, and the quarter-finals pitted City against Premier League opposition.

Guardiola's men beat Brentford in their first home tie of this season's Carabao Cup to set up a two-legged semi-final against the holders.

A 2-0 City win at St James' Park left Newcastle with a mountain to climb and three goals in the first half of the second leg ensured that Guardiola's title chasers would be involved in the season's first major cup final.