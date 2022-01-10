Now Barcelona and Real Madrid are linked with incredible transfer move for Championship star

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Blackburn's Ben Brereton Diaz, in the latest bonkers development of the forward's fairytale story.

The latest unbelievable twist comes from the Spanish press – and on this occasion, FFT would like to stress 'unbelievable'.

Brereton Diaz, who grew up in Stoke but was called up to the Chile national team for last year's Copa America after his mother's South American background came to light, has scored 20 goals in the Championship so far this season.

His astonishing rise has caught the attention of plenty of clubs ahead of this transfer window, and while his current contract runs out in the summer, Blackburn have a 12-month extension option.

With Brereton Diaz currently spearheading an unexpected automatic promotion push in East Lancashire, Rovers are unsurprisingly keen to hold on to their key asset, with a valuation of upwards of £30m placed on the winger.

That hasn't tempered speculation though, with Sevilla, Newcastle, Leeds, Brighton and West Ham all regularly linked.

Catalan paper El Nacional have moved things even further, by claiming that Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are also tracking the Blackburn star.

According to the outlet, his good form has landed him "in the plans of [Barcelona president] Joan Laporta and [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez".

The story seems a little farfetched (though that's not unusual territory for Brereton) especially given the financial woes Barça in particular are in. With the presidents themselves often publicly linking their clubs to the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, a swoop for a Championship striker who had nine career club goals prior to this season would come as a bit of a shock.

As things stand, no official bids have been made for Brereton Diaz this January – and while that may change, FFT isn't holding its breath on seeing him lining up with Karim Benzema by the end of the month.

