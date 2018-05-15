Park Ji-sung reveals disgusting detail about his conditioning regime

If you're about to have your lunch, bookmark this page and come back to it.

If you've eaten already, OK - here's the strangest story of the day.

Park Ji-sung: Duracell Bunny of Sir Alex Ferguson's third great Manchester United team; the jack-of-all-trades South Korean who would willingly run his blood to water for the cause.

Well, the former midfielder has volunteered the secret behind his stamina and, at a guess, FFT isn't sure it'll catch on.

“My father went to catch wild frogs. I was skinny and weak and my father heard their juice would give me size and strength," Park revealed.

“It tasted very, very bad but I had to drink it because I wanted to be a footballer and everyone said I needed to be bigger and stronger.

“They said it was good for my health to become stronger and I ate everything that would improve my health.”

We'll never know if Park Snr. was right, but things certainly turned out OK for Jr. – as four Premier League titles, two in the Eredivisie and a Champions League winners' medal neatly demonstrate.

