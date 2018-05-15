Watch: Ireland U17 goalkeeper gets sent off... during a penalty shootout

Well, we've never seen anything like this before.

Ireland were eliminated from the U17 European Championship on Monday night, losing on penalties to the Netherlands. That's not the story, though.

The Irish were on the verge of elimination at 4-4 until goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran saved Daishawn Redan's penalty - only for referee Zbynek Proske to award a retake, penalise Corcoran for encroachment and give him a second yellow card.

It is absolutely madness, as the video below will show. Worse, it may look like Corcoran left his line in real time, but replays actually show that the referee got it wrong.

Stand-in keeper Oisin McEntee donned the gloves for Redan's retake, but couldn't stop his side from crashing out.

Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout May 14, 2018

The complication here is that referees should probably be more vigilant in this situation. Goalkeepers are almost never punished for leaving their line prematurely and yet they do it all the time. Just like the Dutch keeper does during the save he makes from Ireland's first penalty.

Urgh.

