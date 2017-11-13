Peterborough's Marcus Maddison embarrasses himself with awful playacting against AFC Wimbledon

Peterborough drew 2-2 with AFC Wimbledon in League One on Sunday, but their star man Maddison produced the game's viral moment in unwanted fashion.

After he was adjudged to have fouled Trotter, the Durham-born attacker went head-to-head with the 29-year-old before crumbling to the floor in a heap.

Trotter had barely touched the Peterborough winger, but that didn't stop his team-mates from coming to his defence as a melee ensued.

Maddison and Trotter both received yellows for their roles in the theatrics. After the game, AFC Wimbledon manager Neil Ardley labelled the incident "embarrassing".

“He will be embarrassed when he [Maddison] sees it, when he watches it back. I don’t agree with trying to get a fellow player sent off," he told Sky Sports post-match.

“To try to get someone sent off is disappointing. It’s not what we want in the game.

“There was no way that anyone tried to throw a head at each other, they were just head-to-head giving each other the eyeballs... handbags at 10 paces."

Maddison assisted Danny Lloyd's equaliser for Peterborough, then scored from the spot himself to put the Posh 2-1 ahead. But Cody McDonald struck an equaliser on the stroke of half-time for Wimbledon, who remain in the League One relegation zone.

In Other News...