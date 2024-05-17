Players sent off at a World Cup

By
published

More than 150 players have been sent off at a men's World Cup. Here, a look at some famous footballers to see red in infamous incidents from the game's greatest tournament...

Zinedine Zidane walks past the World Cup trophy following his red card in France's World Cup final loss to Italy in 2006.
Zinedine Zidane walks past the World Cup trophy following his red card in France's World Cup final loss to Italy in 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red cards were not introduced at the World Cup until 1970, but that did not stop Peru's Placido Galindo getting himself sent off way back in 1930.

A number of players followed in subsequent tournaments, although none were given their marching orders in the first World Cup to feature physical red cards: Mexico 1970.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.