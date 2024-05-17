Players sent off at a World Cup

Zinedine Zidane walks past the World Cup trophy following his red card in France's World Cup final loss to Italy in 2006.

Red cards were not introduced at the World Cup until 1970, but that did not stop Peru's Placido Galindo getting himself sent off way back in 1930.

A number of players followed in subsequent tournaments, although none were given their marching orders in the first World Cup to feature physical red cards: Mexico 1970.

Five players were then dismissed in West Germany 1974, with Chile's Carlos Caszely the first man to be shown a red card at a World Cup.

Many footballers have been sent off since at the tournament. Here, a look at some famous examples from the men's game and why they were forced to leave the pitch...

32. Ray Wilkins

Ray Wilkins looks dejected after his red card in England's draw against Morocco at the 1986 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

England started slowly at the 1986 World Cup, losing 1-0 to Portugal in their opener and then drawing 0-0 against Morocco in their second game.

In that match, Ray Wilkins was shown the red card for throwing the ball at the referee and the midfielder became the first English player to be sent off at a World Cup. He was suspended for the next two games and did not play in England's quarter-final defeat to Argentina.

31. Marco Materazzi

Italy's Marco Materazzi slides in on Australia's Marco Bresciano at the 2006 World Cup in a challenge which saw the defender sent off early in the second half of the sides' last-16 meeting. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marco Materazzi is remembered by many for his role in Zinedine Zidane's red card at the 2006 World Cup, but the Italian defender was also sent off himself earlier in the tournament.

Materazzi was dismissed for a reckless challenge on Australia's Marco Bresciano in the last 16, leaving Italy with a man down from the 51st minute, and the Azzurri were made to work hard as they eventually advanced thanks to Francesco Totti's penalty in added time.

30. Kaka

Brazil's Kaka reacts after his red card against Ivory Coast at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaka was sent off in the closing stages of Brazil's 3-1 win over Ivory Coast in the group stages of the 2010 World Cup – and the former attacker can consider himself extremely unfortunate.

The Brazilian raised his arm to chest height to hold off Abdul Kader Keita, but the Ivorian went down clutching his face. His reaction saw Kaka, who was already booked, shown a second yellow card. The incident has regularly been described as one of the most shameful in World Cup history.

29. Miroslav Klose

Germany's Miroslav Klose (11) is sent off against Serbia at the 2010 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miroslav Klose won the Silver Boot at the 2002 World Cup, the Golden Boot in 2006 and helped Germany to the trophy in 2014.

The legendary striker, who also ended his World Cup career as the tournament's all-time top scorer with 16 goals, was sent off for two bookable offences in the first half of a 1-0 loss to Serbia in the group stages in 2010.

28. Garrincha

Garrincha (left) bows his head as he leaves the pitch after his red card in Brazil's World Cup semi-final win against Chile in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the absence of the injured Pele, Garrincha carried Brazil through the 1962 World Cup, but the brilliant winger could have missed the final.

Garrincha was sent off late in the semi-final win over Chile for retaliating after he had been persistently fouled, but it was decided he would not be suspended for the final. He played despite a fever, helped Brazil beat Czechoslovakia 3-1 and was voted as the tournament's best player.

27. Claudio Caniggia

Argentina's Claudio Caniggia is shown the red card on the bench against Sweden by referee Ali Bujsaim at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina crashed out of the 2002 World Cup in the opening round after failing to beat Sweden in their final goup game.

And as frustrations boiled over, Claudio Caniggia was sent off for insulting referee Ali Bujsaim and the forward became the first player to be dismissed from the bench in a World Cup.

26. Hakan Unsal

Turkey's Hakan Unsal is shown the red card for kicking the ball at Brazil forward Rivaldo in a group game at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hakan Unsal became the 100th player to be sent off in World Cup history with his red card in Turkey's Group C clash against Brazil at the 2002 World Cup.

But the full-back was unfortunate. With time running out and Turkey 2-1 down, he kicked the ball somewhat forcefully at Rivaldo to take a late corner, with the Brazilian seemingly in no hurry. It hit the forward on the upper leg, but he went down holding his face and Unsal was shown the red card by referee Young Joo Kim. Rivaldo was widely condemned and later fined for his actions. Eight minutes earlier, Alpay Ozalan was also sent off for hauling down Luizao in the area. Rivaldo scored the spot-kick to win it for Brazil.

25. Deco

Portugal midfielder Deco is shown the red card in his side's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands at the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deco was one of four players sent off in Portugal's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

The match featured 20 cards in all (16 yellow and four red) and became known as the Battle of Nuremberg. Deco was sent off for two bookable offences and was dismissed along with team-mate Costinha, plus Netherlands pair Khalid Boulahrouz and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

24. Felipe Melo

Brazil's Felipe Melo is sent off for stamping on the Netherlands' Arjen Robben in the team's 2010 World Cup quarter-final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil lost 2-1 to the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup and their hopes of a late comeback in that match were hardly helped by the actions of Felipe Melo.

The midfielder was sent off for a violent stamp on Arjen Robben and although he shouted at the Dutch forward to get up, he was shown a straight red card and received huge criticism in his homeland.

23. Antonio Rattin

German referee Rudolf Kreitlein sends off Argentina captain Antonio Rattin against England at the 1966 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina captain Antonio Rattin was sent off in his side's World Cup quarter-final against England for dissent or "violence of the tongue", as German referee Rudolf Kreitlein called it.

The whole Argentina team left the pitch in protest and the game was delayed for nine minutes. Rattin initially refused to leave the pitch, then showed his disgust by walking on the red carpet reserved for the Queen and eventually had to be escorted off by two policemen.

22. Francesco Totti

Referee Byron Moreno shows a red card to Francesco Totti during Italy's World Cup last-16 clash against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy were seemingly heading for victory against South Korea in the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup after Christian Vieri's first-half goal. But then everything went wrong.

South Korea equalised with two minutes left and in extra time, Francesco Totti was shown a second yellow card for an alleged dive. And with three minutes left, Ahn Jung-hwan shocked the Azzurri with a late winner for the hosts.

21. Joao Pinto

Portugal players protest to the referee as Joao Pinto is sent off against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portugal's Joao Pinto was suspended for six months for punching referee Angel Sanchez after the Argentine official had shown him the red card in a game against South Korea at the 2002 World Cup.

Pinto was sent off for a reckless tackle from behind and was shown a straight red in the 27th minute. He was banned for six months for his punch and never played for Portugal again. Team-mate Beto was also sent off in the second half, Portugal lost 1-0 and went out in the group stages.

20. Laurent Blanc

France defender Laurent Blanc is sent off against Croatia in the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France defender Laurent Blanc missed the 1998 World Cup final after slapping Croatia's Slaven Bilic in Les Bleus' semi-final win.

The red card came after 74 minutes with France 2-1 ahead and Aime Jacquet's side held on to win by that scoreline. It was the only dismissal of Blanc's professional career.

19. Gianfranco Zola

Italy's Gianfranco Zola is consoled by Nigeria's Sunday Oliseh after his red card for a challenge on Augustine Eguavoen at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With their team a goal down and just 15 minutes remaining, Italy fans must have feared the worst when Gianfranco Zola was sent off in the Azzurri's last-16 clash against Nigeria at the 1994 World Cup.

Zola was controversially dismissed for a challenge on Augustine Eguavoen. The former Chelsea attacker had only been on the pitch for about 10 minutes and was distraught. Fortunately for him, Roberto Baggio equalised late in the game and then scored a winner in extra time. Zola was suspended for two games and didn't appear again as Italy lost to Brazil in the final on penalties.

18. Leonardo

Brazil's Leonardo argues with the linesman after being sent off for elbowing USA's Tab Ramos at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo was part of Brazil's World Cup-winning squad in 1994, but played no part in the latter stages after picking up a four-match ban for elbowing United States midfielder Tab Ramos in the teams' last-16 meeting.

The Brazilian midfielder, who had been playing at left-back ahead of a young Roberto Carlos, was shown a straight red card after 43 minutes with the scores at 0-0. Brazil went on to win 1-0 through Bebeto's second-half strike and USA defender Fernando Clavijo was also sent off five minutes from time after picking up a second yellow card.

17. Benjamin Massing

Referee Michel Vautrot prepares to show the red card to Cameroon's Benjamin Massing (4) after his brutal challenge on Claudio Caniggia at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameroon shocked defending champions Argentina in the opening game of the 1990 World Cup, but the Indomitable Lions' 1-0 win included some pretty brutal defending at times.

François Omam-Biyik scored the winner with a header that Argentina goalkeeper Nery Pumpido should have saved. The forward's brother, André-Kana Biyik, was sent off just after the hour mark for a foul on Claudio Caniggia and a minute from time, Benjamin Massing charged into the Argentine forward in one of the tournament's most brutal fouls and earned a red card. "I came in on him like a truck," the defender later said.

16. Ariel Ortega

Argentina's Ariel Ortega is shown a red card after headbutting the Netherlands' Edwin van der Sar in the quarter-finals of the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina's World Cup quarter-final against the Netherlands in 1998 was poised at 1-1 and looked to be heading for extra time, but there was a dramatic ending in Marseille.

Ariel Ortega's theatrical dive in the area earned the forward a yellow card and when Edwin van der Sar remonstrated with the Argentine number 10, he responded by headbutting the Dutch goalkeeper. Ortega was sent off and shortly afterwards, Dennis Bergkamp scored the winner as the Netherlands advanced to the last four. Dutch defender Arthur Numan was earlier sent off for a second bookable offence.

15. John Heitinga

John Heitinga is shown a red card by Howard Webb in the Netherlands' World Cup final defeat to Spain in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spain were the better team for much of their World Cup final against the Netherlands in 2010, but La Roja only found a breakthrough after the Dutch were reduced to 10 men.

Already on a yellow card, John Heitinga was booked again by Howard Webb towards the end of the first period of extra time for a foul on Andres Iniesta and received his marching orders. Iniesta scored the winner seven minutes later to give Spain their first ever World Cup.

14. Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho holds his head after his red card in Brazil's World Cup quarter-final against England in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldinho's audacious free-kick surprised David Seaman and saw Brazil come from behind to beat England in the quarter-finals of the 2002 World Cup.

The brilliant Brazilian forward also set up Rivaldo for the South Americans' leveller and was sent off after 57 minutes for a challenge on Danny Mills. The former full-back has admitted he exaggerated the contact, but it didn't help England much as Brazil held on comfortably and went on to win the tournament. Ronaldinho missed the semi-final win over Turkey, but returned for the final as Brazil beat Germany.

13. Jose Batista

Jose Batista (bottom right) lines up with his Uruguay team-mates ahead of their World Cup clash against Scotland in 1986. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uruguay defender Jose Batista set an unwanted World Cup record in 1986 when he was sent off inside a minute of the South Americans' group game against Scotland.

Batista was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Gordon Strachan after just 56 seconds. Despite that early setback, Uruguay earned a goalless draw and went on to qualify for the last 16.

12. Marcel Desailly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Everyone remembers Zinedine Zidane's red card in the 2006 World Cup final, but Marcel Desailly's dismissal in the 1998 showpiece seems largely forgotten.

That is probably because it had no bearing on the end result. Desailly was shown a second yellow card in the 68th minute for a sliding challenge on Cafu. France were 2-0 up at the time and went on to add another through Emmanuel Petit in a one-sided contest.

11. Gustavo Dezotti

Diego Maradona holds back protesting Argentina players as Gustavo Dezotti is sent off in the 1990 World Cup final against West Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina ended the 1990 World Cup final with nine men. Pedro Monzon became the first man to be a sent off in a World Cup final (more on that below) and Gustavo Dezotti also saw red.

Dezotti was booked in the fifth minute and with Argentina a goal down and time running out, the defender was shown a straight red for kicking out at Jurgen Kohler close to the corner flag. Diego Maradona was also booked amid Argentine protests in a bad-tempered finale as West Germany won 1-0.

10. Pedro Monzon

Argentina's Pedro Monzon is shown a straight red card for bringing down West Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann in the 1990 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1990 World Cup final was a bad-tempered affair and certainly not a classic match as West Germany beat Argentina thanks to a late Andreas Brehme penalty.

By that point, Argentina were down to 10 men after half-time substitute Pedro Monzon brought down Jurgen Klinsmann with a wild challenge. The German striker made the most of it with a theatrical fall, but it was a clear red and Monzon became the first player ever to be sent off in a World Cup final.

9. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney is sent off for England against Portugal in the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After suffering a foot injury in April, Wayne Rooney was not properly fit for England at the 2006 World Cup and endured a disappointing campaign.

Lacking match fitness, Rooney did not score and was sent off against Portugal in the quarter-finals for an incident in which he was adjudged to have stamped on Ricardo Carvalho. His Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo protested to the referee and he was dismissed, with the Portuguese later seen winking at his bench. Portugal won the tie on penalties.

8. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry walks off after his red card in France's World Cup clash against Uruguay in 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

France went into the 2002 World Cup as one of the favourites after winning the tournament in 1998 and following up that triumph with European Championship success in 2000.

But Les Bleus suffered a blow as Zinedine Zidane was injured on the eve of the World Cup and after a shock defeat to Senegal in their opening game, the holders had Thierry Henry sent off against Uruguay for a dangerous sliding challenge and could only draw 0-0. After another loss to Denmark in their third game, they were on their way home without scoring a goal.

7. Rafa Marquez

Mexico's Rafa Marquez is shown the red card after a foul on United States' Cobi Jones at the 2002 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not much went right for Mexico in their last-16 clash with fierce rivals United States at the 2002 World Cup and a late Rafa Marquez headbutt on Cobi Jones summed up a frustrating afternoon for El Tri.

Marquez went flying into a challenge with his feet and his head to take down the USA midfielder and was shown a straight red card. Later, the defender said he did not regret his actions as Mexico would not have got back into the game anyway.

6. Rudi Voller

Frank Rijkaard and Rudi Voller are sent off in a clash between the Netherlands and West Germany at the 1990 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rudi Voller was sent off along with Frank Rijkaard in an infamous episode in West Germany's last-16 meeting with the Netherlands at the 1990 World Cup.

The two players clashed and after Rijkaard had been booked for a foul on Voller, the German forward handled the ball and then went down in the area in an action interpreted by the Dutch midfielder as an attempt to win a penalty. Protests continued and the referee opted to send off both players, with Rijkaard twice spitting at Voller. More on that below...

5. Frank Rijkaard

Frank Rijkaard looks at Rudi Voller during the infamous spitting incident in the 1990 World Cup clash between the Netherlands and West Germany in 1990. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frank Rijkaard was known to be one of the calmest and good-natured footballers of his time, but the Dutch midfielder snapped in an incident with Rudi Voller at the 1990 World Cup.

Already booked for a tackle on Voller, Rijkaard spat in Voller's hair and after the two clashed again and were both sent off, he did it again. He was nicknamed "Llama" by the German media and later apologised for his actions.

4. Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona on the ball for Argentina against Brazil at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Argentina were defending World Cup champions in 1982 and their hopes were boosted by the presence of Diego Maradona, playing in the tournament for the first time.

But the South Americans crashed out in the second group stage after defeats to Italy and Brazil and Maradona kicked out at Batista with his side 3-0 down to their fierce rivals with five minutes left to play. He was shown a straight red card.

3. Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez walks off after his red card for handling the ball on the line in Uruguay's World Cup quarter-final against Ghana in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luis Suarez has been involved in two of the most controversial moments in World Cup history: his handball against Ghana in 2010 and the biting incident with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in 2014.

The striker's bite earned him a ban retroactively, although not a card at the time; but he was shown a straight red for his handball on the line which denied Ghana a certain goal late in extra time and a place in the World Cup semi-finals in 2010. Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty and Uruguay won the shootout. Suarez was suspended for the semi-final, which Uruguay lost 3-2 to the Netherlands, but would have been available had the South Americans reached the final.

2. David Beckham

Argentina's Diego Simeone and England's David Beckham clash at the 1998 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Beckham's red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup left England with 10 men for most of the second half and also extra time in the teams' last-16 clash.

Beckham kicked out at Diego Simeone after provocation from the Argentine and was harshly sent off. England played well with 10 men, but went on to lose on penalties and the Manchester United midfielder was hounded for months by fans and the media back home.

1. Zinedine Zidane

France's Zinedine Zidane headbutts Italy's Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane's last ever game as a professional footballer ended in disgrace as he headbutted Italy's Marco Materazzi and was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final.

Earlier, Zidane had given France the lead with a Panenka penalty which went in off the crossbar, but Materazzi equalised and in extra time, the two men clashed. After provocation from the defender, Zidane headbutted the Italian and was shown a straight red card. Italy went on to win on penalties.