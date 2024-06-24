Players who had unusual jobs after football

What did Newcastle cult hero Tino Asprilla do after hanging up his boots? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The career of a professional footballer is short in the grand scheme of things; you can burst onto the scene as a teenager and quite easily be done by your mid-30s.

So it's important to consider what comes next – and while many players stay in and around the game as coaches or pundits, others follow altogether different paths.

Taking in cops, musicians and the president of a country, here's a look at some of the stranger jobs footballers have done after hanging up their boots.