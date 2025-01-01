Quiz! Can you name these 50 players from their career paths?

Remember how fun it is sitting around with a group of mates naming random footballers from years gone by, and showing off how much you know about the clubs they played for?

Well, we’ve turned that into a bumper quiz! Grab your friends and get your teeth into this 50-strong line-up of players to identify using only their career history.

Who bookended their career at Groningen with stints at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich? What about that guy who started out at Vejle Boldklub, appeared most for Everton and got a move to Los Blancos?

We can hear you screaming answers into your screen already, so we’ll get straight to it. Some of these answers will jump out at you, but others may take more careful consideration.

To give you time to dig into the deepest recesses of your brain, we’ve set no time limit on this one, and you have 50 players to name using just their career history.

Don’t forget, you can sign in to Kwizly for a hint on any players that are just on the tip of your tongue.

How many can you name? Be sure to tweet your results to @FourFourTwo and share it with your mates to see who comes out on top.

