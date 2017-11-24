Plymouth Argyle have FOUR goalkeepers out injured

Plymouth's youth team goalkeeper Michael Cooper dislocated his finger on Tuesday, meaning youth reserve goalkeeper – the 16-year-old Max Childs – had to take his spot on the bench.

The first three senior options of Luke McCormick, Kyle Letheren and Robbert te Loeke are all out, so emergency loanee Remi Matthews (main image) is currently the main man between the sticks – despite suffering with some bruised knees.

Plymouth's goalkeeping crisis could go on until January, and manager Adams is at a loss.

"To have four goalkeepers out is ridiculous," Adams told BBC Radio Devon following their 2-0 victory over Northampton on Tuesday.

"I've never experienced it as a manager. When I got the phone call yesterday I couldn't believe it.

"I went and asked [the EFL] 'are we allowed to take another goalkeeper?' But the answer was 'no' because we've got Remi, so this is the way we've got to go until January."

Argyle take on Portsmouth in the Dockyard Derby on Saturday.

