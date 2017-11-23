Bayern Munich fans throw fake money and wallets onto Anderlecht's pitch

Bayern Munich fans are loyal folk – like most supporters from their home nation – but paying €100 to see their team play in the Champions League was a step too far for many at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

Back in March the Bundesliga champions' fans threw toilet roll onto Arsenal's pitch after protesting about ticket prices, which earned the German giants a UEFA charge.

This time, Bayern supporters unveiled protest banners and chucked fake money and wallets onto the pitch.

At least they had the pleasure of seeing their team win 2-1, though, with Robert Lewandowski and Corentin Tolisso grabbing the goals in Belgium.

Jupp Heynckes' side host PSG in their final group game, requiring a four-goal winning margin to top the group after a 3-0 trouncing in Paris.

