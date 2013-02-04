Prem Notes: The most important weekend stats

Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app

Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool



Pepe Reina has made 8 errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season.

Liverpool (22) had twice as many shots as Man City (11) in this game.

CityÃ¢ÂÂs pass completion of 78% is the lowest they have recorded in a PL home game this season.

Liverpool are the third away team to dominate possession at City in the league this season (after Arsenal and Fulham).

Steven Gerrard completed more long passes than any other player this weekend (13).



West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale has now scored 9 away league goals this season; only Robin van Persie (10) has more.

Tottenham had 17 corners in this game, more than any other side in a Premier League game this season.

The Baggies have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight league games, their worst run since December 2011.

Spurs were the only team with a pass completion of more than 90% this weekend (91%).

Fulham 0-1 Manchester United



Manchester United have lost just 1 of their last 12 Premier League away games (W9 D2 L1), despite only keeping 2 clean sheets in that run.

Rooney has scored (10) or assisted (7) 17 goals in 17 Premier League appearances so far in 2012-13.

Four of the 6 woodwork hits this weekend took place in this game (2 each).

Rio Ferdinand made more headed clearances than any other PL player this weekend (15); United made 59 clearances all told.

Arsenal 1-0 Stoke City



Lukas Podolski has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 8 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (4 goals, 6 assists).

Arsenal attempted the most passes in the PL this weekend (620, completing 545 Ã¢ÂÂ 88%).

Stoke completed only 47% of their passes in the attacking third.

Arsenal conceded only 3 fouls.

Everton 3-3 Aston Villa

Everton held 68.3% possession Ã¢ÂÂ their highest figure in a Premier League game since August 2010.

Villa converted half of their shots (excl. blocked) into goals.

Everton put in the most crosses this weekend (42), Villa the fewest (7).

Newcastle United 3-2 Chelsea



Juan Mata has been involved in 19 goals (10 goals, 9 assists) in 20 PL starts for Chelsea this season.

After scoring 1 and assisting 1 in his final 38 French Ligue 1 appearances, Moussa Sissoko has taken just 2 Premier League games to beat this tally for Newcastle (2 goal, 1 assist).

Chelsea were the only team to make only one substitution this weekend.

Newcastle were the only team to have 10+ shots on target (11).

Reading 2-1 Sunderland

Each of ReadingÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 Premier League games has featured at least 3 goals scored.

No player created more goalscoring chances this weekend than Adam Johnson (6).

Despite being up against Johnson, Ian Harte completed more final-third passes (15) than any other player in this match.

West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City

Michu has now gone 572 goalless minutes (9 hours, 32 minutes) in the Premier League; his last goal was against Manchester United just before Christmas.

Andy Carroll has scored only 2 goals from 31 shots (inc. blocked) in the Premier League this season.

Wigan Athletic 2-2 Southampton



Southampton have thrown away 23 points from leading positions this season, more than any other side.

No English player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Rickie Lambert (11).

Wigan made the most interceptions in the PL this weekend (36), but Saints' Morgan Schneiderlin made the most individual interceptions (9).

Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Norwich City

Adel Taarabt hit more shots from outside the box than any other player this weekend (4); he also created 6 chances, twice as many as anyone else in this game.

QPR completed 15 of their 25 attempted take-ons, Taarabt completing 6 of his 9 to top the individual list while Andros Townsend, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Armand Traore completed 2 each.

Taarabt completed 13 of his 17 attacking-third passes; QPR's second highest player in this category was centre-back Chris Samba (7 of 14).

This was only the second clean sheet that Norwich City have kept in their last 46 Premier League away games.

Norwich have only conceded a goal from 1 of the last 4 Premier League penalty kicks that they have given away (two saves, one miss).

