Prem Notes: The most important weekend stats
Premier League facts from Opta, our partners on the FREE Stats Zone app
Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool
- Pepe Reina has made 8 errors leading directly to goals in the Premier League since the start of last season.
- Liverpool (22) had twice as many shots as Man City (11) in this game.
- CityÃ¢ÂÂs pass completion of 78% is the lowest they have recorded in a PL home game this season.
- Liverpool are the third away team to dominate possession at City in the league this season (after Arsenal and Fulham).
- Steven Gerrard completed more long passes than any other player this weekend (13).
West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
- Gareth Bale has now scored 9 away league goals this season; only Robin van Persie (10) has more.
- Tottenham had 17 corners in this game, more than any other side in a Premier League game this season.
- The Baggies have failed to keep a clean sheet in eight league games, their worst run since December 2011.
- Spurs were the only team with a pass completion of more than 90% this weekend (91%).
Fulham 0-1 Manchester United
- Manchester United have lost just 1 of their last 12 Premier League away games (W9 D2 L1), despite only keeping 2 clean sheets in that run.
- Rooney has scored (10) or assisted (7) 17 goals in 17 Premier League appearances so far in 2012-13.
- Four of the 6 woodwork hits this weekend took place in this game (2 each).
- Rio Ferdinand made more headed clearances than any other PL player this weekend (15); United made 59 clearances all told.
Arsenal 1-0 Stoke City
- Lukas Podolski has had a hand in 10 goals in his last 8 Premier League appearances for Arsenal (4 goals, 6 assists).
- Arsenal attempted the most passes in the PL this weekend (620, completing 545 Ã¢ÂÂ 88%).
- Stoke completed only 47% of their passes in the attacking third.
- Arsenal conceded only 3 fouls.
Everton 3-3 Aston Villa
- Everton held 68.3% possession Ã¢ÂÂ their highest figure in a Premier League game since August 2010.
- Villa converted half of their shots (excl. blocked) into goals.
- Everton put in the most crosses this weekend (42), Villa the fewest (7).
Newcastle United 3-2 Chelsea
- Juan Mata has been involved in 19 goals (10 goals, 9 assists) in 20 PL starts for Chelsea this season.
- After scoring 1 and assisting 1 in his final 38 French Ligue 1 appearances, Moussa Sissoko has taken just 2 Premier League games to beat this tally for Newcastle (2 goal, 1 assist).
- Chelsea were the only team to make only one substitution this weekend.
- Newcastle were the only team to have 10+ shots on target (11).
Reading 2-1 Sunderland
- Each of ReadingÃ¢ÂÂs last 5 Premier League games has featured at least 3 goals scored.
- No player created more goalscoring chances this weekend than Adam Johnson (6).
- Despite being up against Johnson, Ian Harte completed more final-third passes (15) than any other player in this match.
West Ham United 1-0 Swansea City
- Michu has now gone 572 goalless minutes (9 hours, 32 minutes) in the Premier League; his last goal was against Manchester United just before Christmas.
Andy Carroll has scored only 2 goals from 31 shots (inc. blocked) in the Premier League this season.
Wigan Athletic 2-2 Southampton
- Southampton have thrown away 23 points from leading positions this season, more than any other side.
- No English player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Rickie Lambert (11).
- Wigan made the most interceptions in the PL this weekend (36), but Saints' Morgan Schneiderlin made the most individual interceptions (9).
Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Norwich City
- Adel Taarabt hit more shots from outside the box than any other player this weekend (4); he also created 6 chances, twice as many as anyone else in this game.
- QPR completed 15 of their 25 attempted take-ons, Taarabt completing 6 of his 9 to top the individual list while Andros Townsend, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Armand Traore completed 2 each.
- Taarabt completed 13 of his 17 attacking-third passes; QPR's second highest player in this category was centre-back Chris Samba (7 of 14).
- This was only the second clean sheet that Norwich City have kept in their last 46 Premier League away games.
- Norwich have only conceded a goal from 1 of the last 4 Premier League penalty kicks that they have given away (two saves, one miss).
