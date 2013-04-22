Prem Notes: Old boy bosses Chelsea, Ramsey beats Fulham, QPR-Stoke sets new low

STATS ZONE OVER EUROPE: FourFourTwo's award-winning FREE app now also covers Europe's top five leagues Ã¢ÂÂ Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Premier League (as well as the Champions League and Europa League).

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Manchester City

60% of the passes that Manchester City attempted in this game were in the middle third of the pitch, the highest ratio of any side this weekend.

Spurs achieved a passing accuracy of 98% in their defensive third in this game, the best rate across all games this weekend.

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea



Juan Mata has now assisted 12 goals this season, 2 more than any other player (Arsenal's Theo Walcott has 10).

Chelsea have scored more headed goals than any other Premier League team this season (15).

Luis Suarez had a game-high 6 shots, 5 on target; Oscar had 5 but only 2 were on target.

Liverpool's main passer in the final third, in terms of passes attempted (24) and completed (19), was Glen Johnson.

Suarez attempted a game-high 12 dribbles, completing 3.



Fulham 0-1 Arsenal



Arsenal have been given 5 red cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.

Aaron Ramsey had 149 touches in this game, the second-highest PL total this season (Paul Scholes had 160 v Spurs).

Of his 129 passes, Ramsey completed 114 Ã¢ÂÂ more than the combined efforts of seven Fulham starters.

Norwich City 2-1 ReadingÃ¢ÂÂ¨



Garath McClearyÃ¢ÂÂs 72nd-minute goal was Reading's first shot on target. Thereafter, the Royals mustered another 6 attempts, but only 1 on target, while Norwich managed just 1 attempt (compared to 19 before the visitors' goal).

Reading didnÃ¢ÂÂt make a substitution in this match: they are only the third team not to do so in the Premier League this season.

QPR 0-2 Stoke City



Peter CrouchÃ¢ÂÂs goal was only the 2nd first half goal that Stoke have scored in their last 14 Premier League games.

Stoke have scored this season's highest percentage of goals from set pieces (57%).

This was the first PL game this season in which neither side completed 200 passes.

The sides' overall pass completion was below 70%.

Sunderland 1-0 Everton



In his last 8 eight PL appearances, StÃÂ©phane Sessegnon has scored (4) or assisted (1) 5 goals Ã¢ÂÂ as many as he had managed in his previous 26 games this term (3 goals, 2 assists).

Everton were the only PL side not to attempt a shot from outside the box this weekend.

As in last week's win at Newcastle, Sunderland were heavily out-passed (166 of 247 passes completed to Everton's 333 of 428) Ã¢ÂÂ but got more shots on target (4 to 2).

Swansea City 0-0 Southampton



Southampton made 36 interceptions Ã¢ÂÂ their most this season and a weekend PL high (joint 4th-highest this season).

Swansea attempted 25 crosses from open play in this game Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend high; only once this season (26 v Spurs) have they made more.

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Newcastle UnitedÃ¢ÂÂ¨

In 3 PL games against West Brom, Papiss Demba CissÃÂ© has scored 3 and assisted 2.

Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa won all 7 tackles he attempted. No player has won more and maintained a 100% success rate in a PL game this season.

West Ham United 2-0 Wigan AthleticÃ¢ÂÂ¨

In his last 5 PL games Andy Carroll has been involved in 5 goals (3 goals, 2 assists).

Gary OÃ¢ÂÂNeil (25/25) and Mohamed Diame (20/20) both completed 100% of their passes in this game.

Wigan had 63.3% possession and completed 399 passes to West Ham's 209, but their ball retention wasn't noticeably better (83% pass completion to the Hammers' 78%).

