Prem Notes: Old boy bosses Chelsea, Ramsey beats Fulham, QPR-Stoke sets new low
STATS ZONE OVER EUROPE: FourFourTwo's award-winning FREE app now also covers Europe's top five leagues Ã¢ÂÂ Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Premier League (as well as the Champions League and Europa League).
Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Manchester City
- 60% of the passes that Manchester City attempted in this game were in the middle third of the pitch, the highest ratio of any side this weekend.
- Spurs achieved a passing accuracy of 98% in their defensive third in this game, the best rate across all games this weekend.
Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea
- Juan Mata has now assisted 12 goals this season, 2 more than any other player (Arsenal's Theo Walcott has 10).
- Chelsea have scored more headed goals than any other Premier League team this season (15).
- Luis Suarez had a game-high 6 shots, 5 on target; Oscar had 5 but only 2 were on target.
- Liverpool's main passer in the final third, in terms of passes attempted (24) and completed (19), was Glen Johnson.
- Suarez attempted a game-high 12 dribbles, completing 3.
Fulham 0-1 Arsenal
- Arsenal have been given 5 red cards in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- Aaron Ramsey had 149 touches in this game, the second-highest PL total this season (Paul Scholes had 160 v Spurs).
- Of his 129 passes, Ramsey completed 114 Ã¢ÂÂ more than the combined efforts of seven Fulham starters.
Norwich City 2-1 ReadingÃ¢ÂÂ¨
- Garath McClearyÃ¢ÂÂs 72nd-minute goal was Reading's first shot on target. Thereafter, the Royals mustered another 6 attempts, but only 1 on target, while Norwich managed just 1 attempt (compared to 19 before the visitors' goal).
- Reading didnÃ¢ÂÂt make a substitution in this match: they are only the third team not to do so in the Premier League this season.
QPR 0-2 Stoke City
- Peter CrouchÃ¢ÂÂs goal was only the 2nd first half goal that Stoke have scored in their last 14 Premier League games.
- Stoke have scored this season's highest percentage of goals from set pieces (57%).
- This was the first PL game this season in which neither side completed 200 passes.
- The sides' overall pass completion was below 70%.
Sunderland 1-0 Everton
- In his last 8 eight PL appearances, StÃÂ©phane Sessegnon has scored (4) or assisted (1) 5 goals Ã¢ÂÂ as many as he had managed in his previous 26 games this term (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Everton were the only PL side not to attempt a shot from outside the box this weekend.
- As in last week's win at Newcastle, Sunderland were heavily out-passed (166 of 247 passes completed to Everton's 333 of 428) Ã¢ÂÂ but got more shots on target (4 to 2).
Swansea City 0-0 Southampton
- Southampton made 36 interceptions Ã¢ÂÂ their most this season and a weekend PL high (joint 4th-highest this season).
- Swansea attempted 25 crosses from open play in this game Ã¢ÂÂ a weekend high; only once this season (26 v Spurs) have they made more.
West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Newcastle UnitedÃ¢ÂÂ¨
- In 3 PL games against West Brom, Papiss Demba CissÃÂ© has scored 3 and assisted 2.
- Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa won all 7 tackles he attempted. No player has won more and maintained a 100% success rate in a PL game this season.
West Ham United 2-0 Wigan AthleticÃ¢ÂÂ¨
- In his last 5 PL games Andy Carroll has been involved in 5 goals (3 goals, 2 assists).
- Gary OÃ¢ÂÂNeil (25/25) and Mohamed Diame (20/20) both completed 100% of their passes in this game.
- Wigan had 63.3% possession and completed 399 passes to West Ham's 209, but their ball retention wasn't noticeably better (83% pass completion to the Hammers' 78%).
Stats Zone is bigger and better than ever! OurFREEOpta-powered app nowfeatures the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, Champions League and Europa League.
Download Stats ZoneÃ¢ÂÂ¢More about Stats Zone Ã¢ÂÂ¢ More Stats Zone analysis
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.