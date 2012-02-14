Premier pub ammo: Where Chelsea went wrong and Norwich went right

More statistical curios spotted with the help of the Stats Zone app from FourFourTwo and Opta.

Aston Villa v Man City No player embarked upon more unsuccessful dribbles this weekend than Marc Albrighton; no player made more touches in his own half this weekend than Joleon Lescott.

Bolton v Wigan Wigan were awarded 20 fouls, more than any other side over the weekend and the third highest this season.

Everton v Chelsea The Toffees topped the weekend offside league with six flags. Chelsea attempted more crosses and corners than any other side this week Ã¢ÂÂ 33, but only four were successful.

Fulham v Stoke This game had three goals from only five shots on target (three for Fulham, two for Stoke). Fulham made more unsuccessful passes (152) than any other team this weekend.

Man Utd v Liverpool Liverpool made more recoveries (66) than any other team this weekend. Man Utd were the only side not to make a substitution this weekend and were only the fourth side this season to remain unchanged.

Sunderland v Arsenal Arteta became the 22nd player to attempt 100+ passes in a Premier League game this season Ã¢ÂÂ but perhaps surprisingly, the first Arsenal player to do so. By contrast, Sunderland attempted just 149 passes in ArsenalÃ¢ÂÂs half, fewer than any other side this week.

Swansea v Norwich Swansea hit the woodwork twice this weekend, more than any other side. Perhaps surprisingly given their perceived aerial advantage, Norwich took more short corners (four) than any other side this weekend.

Tottenham v Newcastle Emmanuel Adebayor is the first player to assist four goals in a Premier League game since Cesc Fabregas for Arsenal v Blackburn in Oct 2009. Tottenham scored five goals from only seven shots on target.

