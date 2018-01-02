PSG's Edinson Cavani reveals which unlikely pastime is key to his goalscoring exploits

Uruguay international Cavani has been in sparkling form for the Ligue 1 leaders this season, scoring 25 goals in 26 appearances. But what's his secret in front of goal?

The 30-year-old has revealed why he's able to remain so calm and composed when placing a finish. More specifically, the PSG hitman says his eye for goal been improved through fishing.

He told The Telegraph: "Fishing gives me peace, tranquility. And also, as a forward player, it helps me, with my eyes.

“You have to wait for the moment to attack to catch the fish.

"And in football my position is basically the same. You have to wait for the precise moment to attack. I wait for the fish to catch them."

Cavani isn't the only footballer to enjoy some quiet time around the water – former Leeds midfielder Lee Bowyer left football to run his own fishing lake in France, while ex-Everton stalwart Tony Hibbert has appeared on the cover of the Angling Times.

