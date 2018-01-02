Rwanda FA's sole presidential candidate manages to lose election

Felicite was initially meant to go up against imcumbent Vincent Nzamwita, but he withdrew due to family reasons.

Of the 52 voters, Felicite was only backed by 13 so didn't get the required majority vote of 26+1. The other 39 votes cast were suspiciously returned as invalid.

Voters consisted of Rwandan first and second division outfits, as well as nine women's clubs and three affiliate associations.

Because Felicite didn't get the votes required, the Electoral Commission have decided to keep the same team in place while the electoral process drags on.

Football and politics, eh...

