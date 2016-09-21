Quiz: Who's in Joey Barton's autobiography?

At FourFourTwo we get sent an awful lot of footballer autobiographies, a lot of awful footballer autobiographies, and some autobiographies of awful footballers. However, when Joey Barton's self-penned tome plopped into the in-tray, there was considerable interest in the office.

But now the always-entertaining Scouse motormouth has graduated from Twitter WUM to published author, which subjects did he choose to cover? Take our quiz to see how well you can judge the mind of Joey Barton... and remember you can hear it from the man himself in the One-on-One of this month's FourFourTwo magazine...

