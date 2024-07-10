Ranked! The 20 best England goals EVER

What's the best England goal ever? We know you probably have your favourite.

Over the years, the Three Lions have lit up international tournaments with screamers and stunners a-plenty. Our list considers all of them, from World Cup to Euros, even qualifying.

We've ranked our list on a mixture of technical brilliance, nostalgia and goal importance. Here's what we came up with…

The 20 best England goals: 20. Harry Kane vs Germany (Euro 2020, RO16)

Harry Kane seals a 2-0 victory for England over Germany after 55 years of hurt securing England’s place in the quarter-finals of the Euros in 2020. Although not the greatest of his finishes, the significance of this goal for the country was huge. England had beat Germany in the knockouts of a major tournament: pandemonium ensued.

19. Jude Bellingham vs Slovakia (Euro 2024, RO16)

When all hopes of England’s 2024 Euros campaign being lost, a last minute long throwing and an outstanding bicycle kick from Bellingham saved England and took the game to extra time. A header in the early minutes of the extra period would secure a 2-1 win for England and allow them to progress to the last 8.

18. Wayne Rooney vs Russia (Euro 2008 qualifying)

Rooney brings the ball down beautifully on his chest and hits a thundering volley over the Russian goalkeeper. The sheer power of the shot made it completely unsavable and put England 1-0 up in a game they eventually lost 2-1.

17. David Beckham vs Wales (2006 World Cup qualifying)

The ball is given to Beckham about 30-35 yards out from the left corner of the penalty area. Only one touch is needed to push him slightly around the defender and then he curls a screamer into the top right corner of the Welsh net. The keeper attempts to save it but has no chance.

16. Darren Anderton vs Sweden (1995 international friendly)

The ball falls onto the edge of the D and Darren comes storming in to hit it on the half volley. The ball rockets towards goal and ricochets of post posts before eventually finding the back of the net as Darren continues his runoff to celebrate in front of crazed fans.

15. Alan Shearer vs Portugal (1998 international friendly)

Before being struck sweetly by Shearer, the ball is flicked over the head of the Portuguese defender who is left confused, before watching Wor Al rifle a half volley into the top right-hand corner. He then runs off to perform his iconic celebration with his hand in the air.

14. Jamie Redknapp vs Belgium (1999 international friendly)

England have the ball on the edge of the box, but the player gets overwhelmed, and a slide tackle pushes the ball into Redknapp's path. From about 40 yards out he hits a first time shot that flies into the top left corner of the goal, going in off the bar as it does. The keeper is left lying on the floor in dismay.

13. Kieran Trippier vs Croatia (2018 World Cup semi-final)

A time when England fans thought we were heading to the World Cup final, after Trippier’s free-kick flew into the Croatian goal, only 5 minutes into the semi-final in 2018. The 25-yard, edge-of-the-box free-kick lit up the country for a brief period as the players piled on top of each other in celebration.

12. Steven Gerrard vs Germany (2002 World Cup qualifying)

Although the result of the game was 5-1 to Germany, nothing can be taken away from the pure class of Steven Gerrard’s strike from 40 yards that nestled into the corner of the German net. It all comes from Gerrard’s outstanding touch off his chest, setting him up for the volley which he could not hit any better.

11. Alessia Russo vs Sweden (Euro 2022 semi-final)

The Puskas-nominated goal from Alessia Russo was an outstanding finish to top off a 4-0 victory in the lioness's semi-final against Sweden: a lovely backheel that caught the entire Swedish defence and the goalkeeper off guard. The shot caught two defenders off guard and nutmegged the goalkeeper before hitting the back of the net to top off an incredible Lioness performance.

10. Frank Lampard vs Germany (2010 World Cup RO16)

No, you read that correctly.

Lampard's disallowed goal against Germany was a controversial incident in the 2010 World Cup last-16 match - but it was also one of the best goals ever scored at the tournament by an England player. Lampard hit a long shot that bounced off the crossbar and clearly crossed the line, but the referee and the assistant referee did not see it and did not award the goal. The goal would have made the score 2-2, but Germany went on to win 4-1.

9. Bobby Charlton vs Mexico (1966 World Cup group stage)

Charlton unleashes a magnificent 25-yard strike into the left side of the net to open up the goal scoring for England after a goalless draw in their first match against Uruguay. An unsavable shot, the keeper is left diving hopelessly as he watches the ball fly in.

8. Geoff Hurst vs West Germany (1966 World Cup final)

Geoff Hurst completes his hattrick and seals England’s first and only world cup to date. After a slight confusion if the ref had blown his whistle, Hurst runs half the length of the pitch with the ball and finishes brilliantly with a shot into the top left corner. The game ends 4-2 shortly after and massive celebrations break out.

7. Joe Cole vs Sweden (2006 World Cup group stage)

A goal like this is unlikely to be seen again. The ball bounces once with enough height to land on Cole’s chest as he cushions it into the air and drops it onto his right foot for an unbelievable volley from about 35 yards out into the top right corner. The keeper looks as if he might make it but the shot flies over his outstretched hand into the net.

6. Ella Toone vs Germany (Euro 2022 final)

The goal that equalised things for England women in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley, Ella Toone's lob against Germany was so composed considering the circumstances, and so, so skilled. The Manchester United forward's shot looped so far in the air that it almost looked like it was going over – but was never in doubt, really, when left to the coolness of Toone.

5. John Barnes vs Brazil (1984 international friendly)

Having collected Mark Hateley's lofted pass on his chest, Barnes, standing on the left-wing and about 30 yards from goal, cut inside Brazil's right-back, Leandro. Showing the deft footwork usually associated with ballerinas, he drove through the entire Brazil defence before finishing past goalkeeper Roberto Costa.

4. Paul Gascoigne vs Scotland (Euro 1996 group stage)

Gascoigne gives the ball the most phenomenal touch over the Scottish defender’s head and sets himself perfectly for a volley. The volley is struck into the bottom left corner of the goal with exceptional precision and the defender is left on the floor humiliated.

3. David Platt vs Belgium (1990 World Cup RO16)

In the final minute of extra time England get a free kick about halfway between the penalty area and the half-way line. The England players queue up in the box hoping for a last-minute winner. The ball is played in over everyone’s head’s but falls nicely for Platt on a half turn volley as he pivots his entire body to shoot the ball into the far post and win the game.

2. Michael Owen vs Argentina (1998 World Cup RO16)

18-year-old Michael Owen in the 16th minute of the game decides to go on a little run through the middle of the pitch. Holding off one defender and taking the ball round the other, Owen fires the ball into the top-hand corner of the net giving England a 2-1 advantage over the Argentinians.

1. David Beckham vs Greece (2001 World Cup qualifying)

In the closing stages of the game Beckham stepped up to take a free kick to try and save England and get them into the World Cup. The country held their breath as Beckham ran up to the ball. What followed was a perfect technical free kick curled into the top corner and resulted in Beckham sprinting as fast as he could over to the wild English fans. Truly breathtaking.

