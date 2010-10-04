Rockets and roller-coasters

WeÃ¢ÂÂre seven games into the season, so itÃ¢ÂÂs about time people started asking if the title race is already over. After last weekÃ¢ÂÂs hiccup in Manchester, Chelsea continue their relentless march at the top of the table, Arsenal appear to be lightweight, and Manchester United, to put it politely, failed to leave their problems in the changing room.

The big clash at Stamford Bridge saw ChelseaÃ¢ÂÂs Didier Drogba once again bully Arsenal into defeat, leaving Arsene Wenger's men seven points behind the league leaders. The Ivorian scored his usual goal against the Gunners to put his side one up but it was Blues defender Alex who stole the show with a second-half screamer. The ball was last spotted orbiting the Earth, trawling satellites with the goal net. As Alan Partridge once screamed, Ã¢ÂÂHeÃ¢ÂÂs got a foot like a traction engine!!!!!Ã¢ÂÂ

Game of the weekend was at Anfield between the once mighty Blackpool and the once mighty Liverpool. Ian HollowayÃ¢ÂÂs men took the game to the home side and get their just desserts coming away with all three points. Charlie Adam is looking very much a Premier League player and goalkeeper Michael Gilks is performing miracles.

The Tangerines, who played some fantastic football, are now proud owners of the best away record in the league, while the Reds find themselves in the bottom three with Fernando Torres looking at yet another lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Mersey derby is next and with both sides languishing in the bottom half itÃ¢ÂÂs a real six-pointer.

Crap kits

Yikes! A double dose of awfulness in EnglandÃ¢ÂÂs second city this weekend; obviously EvertonÃ¢ÂÂs pink away strip tops the table of crimes against football fashion but Birmingham CityÃ¢ÂÂs home kit gives it a damn good run for its money. Last seasonÃ¢ÂÂs effort, was rubbish but this yearÃ¢ÂÂs one has somehow managed to top it with a nod towards one of Roger HargreavesÃ¢ÂÂ characters, Mr. Bump.

Quote of the week

And finally a real beauty from Manchester CityÃ¢ÂÂs assistant manager Brian Kidd after Nigel De JongÃ¢ÂÂs shocking leg-breaker on NewcastleÃ¢ÂÂs promising Hatem Ben Arfa: Ã¢ÂÂEverybody knows Nigel and he is as honest as the day is long.Ã¢ÂÂ Xabi Alonso might disagree with you there, as he continues to pick out De JongÃ¢ÂÂs studs from his chest.

And Brian, please donÃ¢ÂÂt add that heÃ¢ÂÂs not that type of lad. Ã¢ÂÂThere was no malice in Nigel's challenge and Nigel is not that type of lad.Ã¢ÂÂ Aarghh!!! Ã¢ÂÂHe's the same in training and there's no malice in Nigel de Jong." HeÃ¢ÂÂs the same in training? No wonder CityÃ¢ÂÂs injury list is as long as Peter CrouchÃ¢ÂÂs arm...

