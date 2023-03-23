San Marino v Northern Ireland live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

San Marino v Northern Ireland live stream and match preview, Thursday 23 March, 7.45pm GMT

Looking for a San Marino v Northern Ireland live stream? We've got you covered. San Marino v Northern Ireland is on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Michael O’Neill has been handed a comfortable start to his second spell as Northern Ireland boss with a trip to minnows San Marino in their first Euro 2024 qualifier.

O’Neill led his country to Euro 2016 during his first stint in the job, but returned to replace Ian Baraclough on the back of disappointing World Cup qualifying and Nations League campaigns.

With an opening game against a side that hasn’t won any match since 2004 and a group containing Denmark, Finland, Slovenia and Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland will fancy their chances of getting off to a good start.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

Influential defender Jonny Evans is missing for Northern Ireland, and Conor McMenamin was also ruled out on the eve of their opener.

Other names on the injury list include Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery, Cory Evans and Stuart Dallas.

Conor Washington has travelled with the squad but is considered an injury doubt, while captain Steven Davis has been ruled out and Craig Cathcart will take the armband.

Form

San Marino: LDLDL

Northern Ireland: LWDLD

Referee

Gergo Bogar of Hungary will be the referee for San Marino v Northern Ireland.

Stadium

San Marino v Northern Ireland will be played at Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in San Marino.

Kick-off and channel

San Marino v Northern Ireland kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Thursday 23 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3.45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.