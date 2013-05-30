Schweinsteiger, Robben and Muller don traditional Bavarian garb for celebratory karaoke session
Bayern Munich celebrated their recent Bundesliga success by making like old school Bavarian sorts and slipping into suede (?) shorts and check shirts.
We'd quite like to see Manchester United follow suit and celebrate title No.20 by dressing up in traditional Mancunian gear: flat cap and Joe Bloggs 20" bell-bottoms. Right?
