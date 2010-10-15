Scratched cars and petty theft

San Lorenzo Ã¢ÂÂ Tigre

The wheels are off RamÃÂ³nÃ¢ÂÂs Ford Falcon. Three defeats on the trot appeared small fry when compared to the news that one of the San Lorenzo players had money stolen from the dressing room during training this week. Some cuervo fans believe a number of players have been stealing from the club for some time now by accepting money for their performances, so taking on Tigre at home is the game to turn things around for the home side.

Quilmes Ã¢ÂÂ VÃÂ©lez

Quilmes have yet to chalk up a win this season. VÃÂ©lez hit six past ColÃÂ³n last weekend. Forgone conclusion, or so youÃ¢ÂÂd thinkÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Gimnasia Ã¢ÂÂ Arsenal

Third in the league and level-pegging with VÃÂ©lez just five points from the top of the table, Arsenal are one of the untold stories of this season. Depending on how results go this weekend, perhaps this blog will fill the void of this criminally ignored topic next week. They take on Gimnasia, whose morale should be slightly higher after the players finally were paid their wages. The club had next yearÃ¢ÂÂs TV money brought forward to cover the situation, which begs the question Ã¢ÂÂ what will they do next year?

All Boys Ã¢ÂÂ Independiente

Fresh from the win over Racing, Antonio Mohamed is thinking of changing as many as eight players in the starting eleven to face All Boys, who as one former vice-president admitted, named the club as such because they looked around and realised that the players were, indeed, all boys. Stunning logic.

ColÃÂ³n Ã¢ÂÂ Estudiantes

VerÃÂ³n and Rodrigo BraÃÂ±a are ruled out for the visitors, but regardless of injuries Estudiantes have dropped just five points in 10 games and are kings of the castle. ColÃÂ³n will need Esteban Fuertes to forget that tax evasion charge so that ColÃÂ³n can forget last weekendÃ¢ÂÂs 6-0 drubbing.

Banfield Ã¢ÂÂ NewellÃ¢ÂÂs Old Boys

BanfieldÃ¢ÂÂs run in the Sudamericana came to an end this week, meaning that Julio FalcioniÃ¢ÂÂs men can concentrate on their league position. After his recent bust-up with Angel Cappa over how winning is more important than playing well, ninth placed Banfield better start winning games in the leagueÃ¢ÂÂ¦

Olimpo Ã¢ÂÂ LanÃÂºs

100 years ago today, there was a debate. Shall we call the club Libertad? Shall we call it River Plate? No, we shall call the club Olimpo. ItÃ¢ÂÂs the team from BahÃÂ­a BlancoÃ¢ÂÂs centenary and, as the president promised when he took over 15 years ago, they celebrate it in top flight - against LanÃÂºs. The visitors are without SebastiÃÂ¡n Blanco, not because he is moving to AtlÃÂ©tico Madrid (as his coach Luis ZubeldÃÂ­a pointed out, there hasnÃ¢ÂÂt actually been an offer) but because he is injured.

Boca Juniors Ã¢ÂÂ HuracÃÂ¡n

149 days after his knee operation, Juan RomÃÂ¡n Riquelme is back. Well, heÃ¢ÂÂs back training. RomÃÂ¡n should return to first team action for the xeneize next weekend just in time to get ready for the superclÃÂ¡sico, but in the meantime Claudio Borghi has to work out how to replace Gaona Lugo, who in just two games became a shoe-in on the right side of midfield.

Racing Ã¢ÂÂ Argentinos Juniors

Losing the clÃÂ¡sico was one thing. Seeing players out partying just hours after losing the clÃÂ¡sico was another. Some Racing Ã¢ÂÂfansÃ¢ÂÂ somehow made it past security and waited to speak to the players after training this week. When Braian Lluy didnÃ¢ÂÂt come out of the changing room, they simply scratched his car, to let him know that sort of behaviour wasnÃ¢ÂÂt on. Lluy had supposedly been seen out clubbing. He says he was miles away at a birthday party with his family.

Godoy Cruz Ã¢ÂÂ River Plate

The men from Mendoza are having another strong season under Omar Asad, making the trip particularly tricky for River, who failed to win the last two games in which they made 22 chances to score. Cappa may choose to leave Ariel Ortega out of the starting eleven, which is probably the right decision, but if River donÃ¢ÂÂt win while Ortega is on the bench, there will be an almighty fuss next week.