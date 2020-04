Scratched cars and petty theft

San Lorenzo â Tigre

The wheels are off RamónâÂÂs Ford Falcon. Three defeats on the trot appeared small fry when compared to the news that one of the San Lorenzo players had money stolen from the dressing room during training this week. Some cuervo fans believe a number of players have been stealing from the club for some time now by accepting money for their performances, so taking on Tigre at home is the game to turn things around for the home side.

Quilmes â Vélez

Quilmes have yet to chalk up a win this season. Vélez hit six past Colón last weekend. Forgone conclusion, or so youâÂÂd thinkâ¦

Gimnasia â Arsenal

Third in the league and level-pegging with Vélez just five points from the top of the table, Arsenal are one of the untold stories of this season. Depending on how results go this weekend, perhaps this blog will fill the void of this criminally ignored topic next week. They take on Gimnasia, whose morale should be slightly higher after the players finally were paid their wages. The club had next yearâÂÂs TV money brought forward to cover the situation, which begs the question â what will they do next year?

All Boys â Independiente

Fresh from the win over Racing, Antonio Mohamed is thinking of changing as many as eight players in the starting eleven to face All Boys, who as one former vice-president admitted, named the club as such because they looked around and realised that the players were, indeed, all boys. Stunning logic.

Colón â Estudiantes

Verón and Rodrigo Braña are ruled out for the visitors, but regardless of injuries Estudiantes have dropped just five points in 10 games and are kings of the castle. Colón will need Esteban Fuertes to forget that tax evasion charge so that Colón can forget last weekendâÂÂs 6-0 drubbing.

Banfield â NewellâÂÂs Old Boys

BanfieldâÂÂs run in the Sudamericana came to an end this week, meaning that Julio FalcioniâÂÂs men can concentrate on their league position. After his recent bust-up with Angel Cappa over how winning is more important than playing well, ninth placed Banfield better start winning games in the leagueâ¦

Olimpo â Lanús

100 years ago today, there was a debate. Shall we call the club Libertad? Shall we call it River Plate? No, we shall call the club Olimpo. ItâÂÂs the team from Bahía BlancoâÂÂs centenary and, as the president promised when he took over 15 years ago, they celebrate it in top flight - against Lanús. The visitors are without Sebastián Blanco, not because he is moving to Atlético Madrid (as his coach Luis Zubeldía pointed out, there hasnâÂÂt actually been an offer) but because he is injured.

Boca Juniors â Huracán

149 days after his knee operation, Juan Román Riquelme is back. Well, heâÂÂs back training. Román should return to first team action for the xeneize next weekend just in time to get ready for the superclásico, but in the meantime Claudio Borghi has to work out how to replace Gaona Lugo, who in just two games became a shoe-in on the right side of midfield.

Racing â Argentinos Juniors

Losing the clásico was one thing. Seeing players out partying just hours after losing the clásico was another. Some Racing âÂÂfansâ somehow made it past security and waited to speak to the players after training this week. When Braian Lluy didnâÂÂt come out of the changing room, they simply scratched his car, to let him know that sort of behaviour wasnâÂÂt on. Lluy had supposedly been seen out clubbing. He says he was miles away at a birthday party with his family.

Godoy Cruz â River Plate

The men from Mendoza are having another strong season under Omar Asad, making the trip particularly tricky for River, who failed to win the last two games in which they made 22 chances to score. Cappa may choose to leave Ariel Ortega out of the starting eleven, which is probably the right decision, but if River donâÂÂt win while Ortega is on the bench, there will be an almighty fuss next week.