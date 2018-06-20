Senegal and Japan fans tidy up after their World Cup matches

Japan and Senegal both produced surprise, vital wins in Group H on Tuesday.

Goals from Shinji Kagawa and Yuya Osako were enough for Japan to beat Colombia 2-1, before Senegal saw off Poland by the same scoreline later in the day thanks to a Thiago Cionek own goal and M'Baye Niang.

But while fans of most victorious (or indeed losing) nations may have followed up with rowdy celebrations and heavy drinking, clips have emerged of both sets of supporters cleaning up after themselves by removing stadium clutter post-match.

Japan-based football journalist Scott McIntyre told the BBC that the Asian country's fans regularly tidy up after their domestic matches, and is a behaviour embedded in their culture.

"You often hear people say that football is a reflection of culture," he said. "An important aspect of Japanese society is making sure that everything is absolutely clean and that's the case in all sporting events and certainly also in football."

Lovely – well done those folks.

