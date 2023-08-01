Shrewsbury Town season preview 2023/24: Can the Shrews secure another impressive top-half finish?

The Shrewsbury Town season preview 2023/24 focuses on plenty of change at the club.

Shrewsbury Town's restructuring, with Micky Moore coming in as director of football even after a fine top-half finish, means the club will adopt a more developmental model. Matt Taylor has replaced fan-favourite Steve Cotterill, too.

Carl Winchester has made his loan from Sunderland permanent, while multiple youngsters have all been added to their squad in League One, but it may not all deliver instant results.

Shrewsbury Town season preview 2023/24, the fan's view: Andrew Greenway

Last season was a pleasant surprise! Mid-table obscurity was welcome after recent years’ relegation dogfights.

The big talking point is the exits of manager Steve Cotterill and chief executive Brian Caldwell. Both were well regarded, especially Steve, who put his heart and soul into the club.

This season will be different because we now have Micky Moore as director of football. We’re going from stability to insecurity and hoping for the best…

Our key player will be Luke Leahy, a consistent, hard-working midfielder with a lovely left foot, who scores goals.

Our most underrated player is Chey Dunkley. Solid and unassuming at the back and chips in with set-piece goals.

The pantomime villain will be Aiden O’Brien. Injured early following his signing last summer and will either show us all what he can do or leave and probably score against us.

Fans think our owner is a hero and, despite the unexpected changes, we hope that there is a plan and reason behind Roland Wycherley’s decisions.

The opposition player I’d love here is Peterborough’s Jonson Clarke-Harris. Shrews have been missing a ruthless goalscorer for a number of years now.

The active player I’d love to have back is Connor Goldson. A great pro, he has had an excellent time at Rangers – he should come home!

The thing my club really gets right is its community work. Local businesses as sponsors, engagement with schools.

The one change I’d make would be supporting the youth squads more, ring-fencing local talent, bringing them through into the first team. It’s been a long while since Joe Hart.

I’m least looking forward to playing Charlton. Quite a rivalry has developed since the 2017/18 play-off semi-finals.

The fans’ opinion of the gaffer is underwhelming. We were expecting a low-risk safe pair of hands, not Matt Taylor, sacked by League Two Walsall in February 2022 after seven straight defeats left them 21st in the table. Fingers will be pointed at Micky if this goes wrong. It’s a big change, in both people and culture, at the club.

We’ll finish 17th. A step back, before a step forward, given the uncertainty.

