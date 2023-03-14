Southampton vs Brentford live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton vs Brentford live stream and match preview, Wednesday 15 March, 7.30pm GMT

Looking for a Southampton vs Brentford live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton vs Brentford isn't being televised in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Southampton have the chance to climb off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone when in-form Brentford visit on Wednesday.

Saints earned a 0-0 draw away to Manchester United last time out, helped by Casemiro’s first-half red card, but they remain bottom, two points from safety.

Brentford finally lost on Saturday, going down 1-0 away to Everton to end a 12-match unbeaten run stretching back to October, but they are still firmly in the frame for European qualification.

The last meeting ended in a 3-0 win for the Bees in February, when Ben Mee, Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Jensen were on the scoresheet.

Team news

Saints pair Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are both recovering from injuries and their involvement is in doubt.

Brentford will be without Thomas Strakosha and Keane Lewis-Potter through injury.

Form

Southampton: DWLLW

Brentford: LWDDW

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Southampton vs Brentford.

Stadium

Southampton vs Brentford will be played at St. Mary’s in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton vs Brentford kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Wednesday 15 March. It isn't being televised in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.